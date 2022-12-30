Read full article on original website
The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts
USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
10 MA Towns That Don’t Sound Like They’re in Massachusetts
Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
How in the World Do You Pronounce Whatever This Massachusetts Lake is Called?
There are just some things in Massachusetts that we will never know. Like why certain town names throughout the Bay State don't make sense. Or what certain signs mean in this state. You also might wonder why certain towns have the strangest names ever. While those still all remain unanswered, can someone answer this: How do you pronounce the name of a certain Massachusetts lake?
Here Are 13 Celebrities Who Were Spotted in New Hampshire and Maine in 2022
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's face it, Mainers and New Hampshirites have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best seafood you can find in America.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Vermont
The state of Vermont is no stranger to the cold. This state receives at least 89 inches of snow annually. It also snows about 59 days a year. Vermont’s weather is so unpredictable that sometimes it starts snowing as early as August! When experiencing cold temperatures, avoid frostbite on your skin by staying warm, wrapped up, and dry.
NECN
Police in NH, Maine and Vermont Responded to 500 Crashes During Weekend Storm
This weekend's snow and rain storm might not have been a major weather event in Massachusetts and southern New England, but it certainly was up north. State police in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont said they responded to over 500 crashes and slide-offs from Friday through Saturday as snow and ice coated roadways.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
