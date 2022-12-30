ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football's all-time results on December 30

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 SEC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kickoff is slated for Friday at 8 p.m. EST. ESPN will televise the matchup.

The game will mark the sixth time that the Vols have played on Dec. 30. Tennessee is 3-2 in its previous games played on this date.

The Vols last played on Dec. 30 following the 2021 season. Tennessee lost to Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl to Purdue, 48-45, in overtime.

Tennessee first played on this date in 1972 when it appeared in the Astro Bluebonnet Bowl and defeated SEC rival LSU, 24-7, in Houston, Texas.

The Vols defeated Virginia Tech, 45-24, in the 1994 Gator Bowl.

In 2010, the Vols dropped a 30-27 overtime decision to North Carolina in the Music City Bowl.

Tennessee defeated Nebraska, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl in 2016.

Tennessee’s all-time results on Dec. 30

1972: Tennessee 24, LSU 7, Astro Bluebonnet Bowl

1994: Tennessee 45, Virginia Tech 24, Gator Bowl

2010: North Carolina 30, Tennessee 27 (OT), Music City Bowl

2016: Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24, Music City Bowl

2021: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 (OT), TransPerfect Music City Bowl

247Sports

Why it was important for Hendon Hooker to be on sideline for Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 7 Clemson in Friday night's Orange Bowl to secure its first 11-win season since 2001. The Vols were able to knock off the Tigers in large part because of Joe Milton's performance. Making his second start of the season at quarterback, Milton was 19-of-28 throwing the football for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't turn the football over as he earned Orange Bowl MVP honors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman

Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward

Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rucker: Vols' remarkably quick rebirth worthy of praise

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — The moment certainly wasn’t lost on Josh Heupel. Tennessee’s second-year football coach sat on a stage at Hard Rock Stadium early Saturday morning after sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 31-14 Capital One Orange Bowl win over seventh-ranked Clemson, and he looked to his left. He saw Joe Milton III, Squirrel White and Aaron Beasley, in that order.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl

Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik discuss 31-14 loss to Tennessee

FORT LAUDERDALE — Following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik met the media. "Name of the game... a lot of missed opportunities. Simple as that. We had six scoring opportunities out of seven drives in the first half and got one field goal. We have been consistent all season in the red zone and tonight we didn't take advantage of plus-territory trips. We had one punt in the first half. So really disappointed with that.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
