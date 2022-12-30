ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL Special Series: The partnership between Mercy Med and United Way

By Kenzie Beach
 3 days ago

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley continues to meet the needs of the community.

The core of their work is built upon 3 pillars of community well-being — one of those being Health Access.

WRBL’s Kenzie Beach tells us how the two organizations come together to make a long-lasting impact across The Fountain City.

