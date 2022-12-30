ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NYSDOT organizes dig-out efforts for Friday in Buffalo

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More community efforts are being organized to help dig out Buffalo.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says “employees from at least ten New York State agencies” are planning to gather at the Shiller Park Senior Citizen Center in Buffalo Friday morning.

After meeting up at 10 a.m., the NYSDOT says the state employees will be dispersed from the Genesee Street center “throughout the community.”

“This has been a long week for many of us and this operation, which is being organized by the Department of Transportation, provides a number of agency representatives with an opportunity to further help our neighbors in the City of Buffalo,” the NYSDOT says.

Friday’s shoveling plan comes one day after a number of non-profits united for snow-clearing efforts in East Buffalo.

It’s not clear where exactly the state employees are headed Friday, or how long they’ll be out.

