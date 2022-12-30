ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s Peach Bowl after a highly-competitive game. But the way it played out left head caoch Ryan Day wondering “what if?” Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was nearly unguardable for much of the game, hauling in five catches for 105 yards and Read more... The post Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season. According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made... The post Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Central Illinois Proud

Ohio State’s Missed Field Goal Started in 2022, Ended in ’23

A video captured one of the most amazingly timed moments in college football history. It might have been the most perfectly timed moment in college football history—unless you’re an Ohio State fan. College football fans watched the Peach Bowl between the Buckeyes and Georgia go down to the...
Eleven Warriors

A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense

In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
State College

Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
Central Illinois Proud

Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State

ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever. Inches....
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
