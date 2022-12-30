Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung gives 5K Studio Display competition, somehow includes 4K webcam unlike Apple
Samsung announced its new lineup of monitors at CES this morning. Two of the most exciting models for Mac users include the company’s first 5K monitor, the ViewFinity S9 with a slick design not unlike Apple’s Studio Display but with even more features and a new 27-inch version of the popular Smart Monitor M8.
Cult of Mac
What to expect from Apple in 2023, plus our best of 2022 picks [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: We’re talking about all the Apple gear we’re certain will arrive in 2023 — and some we just hope will materialize. More on Apple’s penny-penching strategy of skimping on cloud storage by serving up lower-resolutiion files. Our picks...
Apple Insider
Apple has its own social networking services, but won't call them that
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After a few failed attempts at building wider social networks, Apple has hit upon a smaller-scale strategy that allows users to share items to the big social sites with ease, and on a more personal level as well.
9to5Mac
Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
CBS News
Best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPads
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon.
CNET
Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new
Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
Apple Insider
How to open a Mac DMG file in Windows
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Although .dmg is amacOS disk format, there are a number reasons of why you'd want open them on Windows computers. Here's how to get started. The .dmg (Disk Image) suffix is associated with Apple's...
EXCLUSIVE: Sweetgreen Unveils Partnership With Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
Fast-casual healthy eatery Sweetgreen has partnered with fitness and lifestyle influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, notably known for her platform Melissa Wood Health, to launch the brand’s Green January campaign. For Green January, Sweetgreen customers will be able to receive special rewards for ordering from the menu on the company’s app or website. Last summer, the brand began piloting digital rewards and challenges to prompt customer engagement, healthy habits and expand the business. The Green January initiative is all about promoting small, healthy habits in the new year. To represent this idea, Sweetgreen tapped Wood-Tepperberg, who recently relaunched her platform, as the face. More...
Apple Insider
Developers cautiously welcome prospect of third-party app stores
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Unless something changes, the EU's Digital Markets Act will effectively force Apple to allow alternatives to theApp Store. AppleInsider asked developers what they think — and what they're planning to do. Apple continues...
Apple Insider
How to format flash drives for Mac and PC
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you have to use a flash drive on bothMacs and Windows PCs, make sure both systems can read it. Here's how to format the drive correctly. While there is a lot of interoperability...
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Phone Arena
Now is a great time to pick up Apple's super-premium 11-inch iPad Pro
The 11-inch 2022 iPad Pro is inarguably one of the best tablets money can buy but it's quite pricey so if you have been eyeing it, now is the perfect time to get it as it's on sale at Amazon. The headlining feature is of course the tremendously speedy M2...
Apple discontinued these products in 2022
As 2022 is coming to an end and we are preparing for the year ahead, Apple has done the same by discontinuing some of its beloved products to make room for new gadgets. Here are the devices the Cupertino company said goodbye to in 2022. Apple Watch Series 3. Introduced...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s classical music app misses its 2022 deadline
It’s 2023 and the standalone classical music app that Apple promised for 2022 is nowhere to be seen. It’s not clear whether it’s late or has been quietly killed off. The company said its offering will include high-quality audio, expert recommendations and playlists, exclusive audio content, “extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings” and other advanced features for classical music aficionados.
Apple Insider
Happy New Year from AppleInsider
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With 2023 — and all it promises from Apple — now just around the corner, all of us at AppleInsider wish you the very best for the New Year. It's going to...
How To Screen Record On Your IPhone
Screen recording allows you to capture whatever is happening on your phone’s screen so you can play it back in the future or share it with others. You might want to know how to screen record on an iPhone for numerous reasons. For instance, you could record a webinar for later reference, create a video game tutorial or capture something funny to post on social media.
Google Home speaker vulnerability could've let hackers listen in on your conversations
A researcher experimenting with their Google Nest Mini found an unnerving flaw within it.
Comments / 0