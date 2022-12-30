As hundreds of migrants continue to land in Denver from Venezuela, central and south America, Mayor Michael Hancock has asked the Catholic Church for help sheltering them. Currently, the city has shifted three recreation centers into temporary housing facilities as well as paid for hotel rooms for families with children. They’ve also asked other relief organizations to help house people. Between 1,500 to 1,600 people a night are staying in these various temporary facilities, according to Denver County officials.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO