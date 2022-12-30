ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Chuck Denny
3d ago

Clearly written by a liberal that did not spend one second talking to actual police officers to get their opinion of the chief that was fired by the coincil.

The Denver Gazette

As expensive housing moves in, Aurora residents fear displacement

A set of crutches teetered on top of cardboard boxes and black trash bags amassed on the front yard. A fan lay upside down, flung below them in the pile. Draped across heaps of other household items, a rug. A hollow filing cabinet stood nearby, emptied of its drawers. For roughly a week, the home’s ousted owner slept outside in the December air, spending day and night guarding all his worldly belongings. ...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The first metro Denver child born in 2023

It only took seven minutes into the new year for the first baby to be born in metro Denver, maybe the whole state, according to a news release from UCHealth. Named Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez, the newborn was delivered by staff at UCHealth's University of Colorado Hospital at 12:07 a.m. Sunday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

Hancock asks Catholic Church to help shelter migrants arriving in Denver

As hundreds of migrants continue to land in Denver from Venezuela, central and south America, Mayor Michael Hancock has asked the Catholic Church for help sheltering them. Currently, the city has shifted three recreation centers into temporary housing facilities as well as paid for hotel rooms for families with children. They’ve also asked other relief organizations to help house people. Between 1,500 to 1,600 people a night are staying in these various temporary facilities, according to Denver County officials.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Jack Swigert was Colorado’s own American hero | WADHAMS

Forty years ago this week, an American hero who was elected to Congress, but tragically never served, was laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Jack Swigert was born and raised in Denver and graduated from Denver East High School. He played football at the University of Colorado before graduating in 1953. He then joined the U.S. Air Force, where he became a fighter pilot.
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora cop shoots, injures man during domestic violence call early Sunday

AURORA | An Aurora police officer shot and wounded a man in the leg early Sunday during a domestic violence dispute in north Aurora, according to police. “We have had an officer discharge his firearm and strike a suspect at a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road,” Aurora interim police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet at about 12:30 a.m. Acevedo had been with patrol officers during DUI enforcement planned previously for New Year’s eve.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting

A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
AURORA, CO

