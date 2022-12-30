ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WVNews

Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms. Pasadena's annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for...
PASADENA, CA
WVNews

Family of Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the families of the victims but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence.”. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant...
MOSCOW, ID
WVNews

Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Missouri St. 52, Drake 49

DRAKE (11-4) Brodie 2-6 1-4 5, Penn 3-10 0-0 6, Sturtz 2-7 0-0 4, Wilkins 4-4 0-0 11, DeVries 9-21 0-0 20, Calhoun 0-6 2-2 2, Enright 0-2 0-0 0, Northweather 0-1 1-2 1, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 4-8 49.
MISSOURI STATE
WVNews

Road rage incident under investigation

McHENRY — A road rage incident is currently under investigation by the Maryland State Police. According to a press release, on Jan. 1, the Maryland State Police in McHenry received a phone call for a possible road rage incident.
MCHENRY, MD

