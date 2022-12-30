Read full article on original website
BBC
Nos Galan: Wales star George North is mystery runner
Wales rugby star George North has been unveiled as the mystery runner in this year's Nos Galan race. Celebrating the life and achievements of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, the event has been run on the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on New Year's Eve since 1958.
BBC
Premiership: Northampton 46-17 Harlequins - Six-try Saints thrash sorry Quins
Tries: Waller, Ramm 2, Salakaia-Loto, Furbank, Hutchinson Cons: Smith 2, Furbank 3 Pens: Furbank 2. Northampton thrashed Harlequins 46-17 in the Premiership to end a poor run. Early tries from Alex Waller and James Ramm saw a dominant Saints start well, but it was not until the final first-half play that Ramm got another score as Saints were held up three times.
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Governing body will call extraordinary general meeting in 2023
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chair Ieuan Evans says an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be called in 2023 to try to push through governance change. A measure designed to give the WRU board the chance to appoint an independent chair failed at the 2022 annual general meeting in October. The...
BBC
England: Matt Proudfoot leaves forwards coach role after Eddie Jones exit
Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones' departure as head coach. Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor. A South Africa-born former Scotland international, Proudfoot took on the...
BBC
New year: Tributes to late Queen as UK fireworks welcome in 2023
The UK has celebrated the new year with firework displays and street parties for the first time fully since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Despite wet weather, partygoers were undeterred and took to the streets to usher in 2023. London's firework display, which featured a tribute to the late...
Pat Cummins expects 'traditional' SCG pitch to be similar to Indian conditions
Australia's captain says "2023 is going to be a big year," with a Test tour of India following the final match against South Africa
BBC
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
NBC Sports
Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park
Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
BBC
Premiership: Gloucester 8-6 London Irish - Last-minute Carreras penalty gives hosts dramatic win
Santi Carreras kicked a last-minute penalty to give Gloucester a dramatic late Premiership win over London Irish. In a tight first half, Gloucester led courtesy of Mati Alemanno's try, with Paddy Jackson's penalty cutting the deficit for the visitors. The hosts were reduced to 14 men as Albert Tuisue saw...
BBC
Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
BBC
New Year Honours: Eugene Milne and Lucy Bronze made MBEs
A former health chief who led Newcastle's coronavirus response and one of the North East's victorious Lionesses have been appointed MBEs. Prof Eugene Milne and footballer Lucy Bronze, who is from Berwick and played for Sunderland, were named in the King's first New Year Honours list. He said the honour...
BBC
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
BBC
Danny Cowley: Portsmouth sack head coach after nine league games without victory
Portsmouth have sacked head coach Danny Cowley after a run of nine League One games without a win left them nine points from the play-off places. His brother - and assistant - Nicky has also been sacked, with the pair spending 22 months at Fratton Park. The former Lincoln and...
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
'Grateful' Ellis Simms delivers classy response after Sunderland loan cut short
Ellis Simms has used his social media to comment on Everton recalling him early from Sunderland.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Sanderson, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United, Porteous, Halliday, MacLeod
Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Birmingham City since August, has been watched by Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson and scout John Park. The Ibrox club may have to match what Birmingham would offer Wolves for his signature, since they are keen to sign the 23-year-old who can operate at centre-half and right-back. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
