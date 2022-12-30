ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Dominic Raab ‘deceptively and deliberately’ undermined me as victims’ tsar, says Vera Baird

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7pWx_0jyelYtv00
Dame Vera Baird stepped down as the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales in September.

The role of a victims’ champion in England and Wales has been “deceptively and deliberately” undermined, leaving people affected by crime voiceless in the corridors of power, the outgoing victims’ commissioner has said.

In her first major interview since stepping down from the role in September, Dame Vera Baird accused the justice secretary, Dominic Raab, of seeking a “puppet on a string” while he undermined the rights of victims with his proposed bill of rights.

Baird said the victims’ bill going through parliament was vital legislation that could have helped improve outcomes for victims of crime. But she said Raab had “played fast and loose” with the bill and that it had been weakened by the government’s failure to maintain a representative of victims’ voices at the heart of government.

“Victims are voiceless in an official sense because the office of the victims’ commissioner has been deceptively and deliberately undermined,” she said. “I have nothing but admiration for every victims’ representative I’ve met over the last three years, but they are perceived naturally as pressure groups, and that role of being able to be a respected go-between is missing.”

Raab’s controversial British bill of rights – which seeks to make it explicit that UK courts can disregard rulings from the European court of human rights – would “absolutely shatter any positive impact from the victims’ bill”, and harm women, particularly women of colour, she said.

“It’s going to affect victims of violence against women and girls and their ability to drive the police to do better,” she said. “And heaven knows if this is not a time – in the aftermath of Sarah Everard and all that has gone on since – for weakening victims’ rights.”

This month, the Guardian revealed that Raab had blocked Baird’s reappointment. MoJ sources said interviews for a new commissioner were not anticipated before February, with the final candidate due to be given “ministerial signoff” in the spring.

In her resignation letter, Baird said Raab had “encouraged her to apply” for her role rather than being reappointed, as her predecessor had been. She did so, but said she was then “brusquely informed” in early July that there would be no appointment from the process, told she could reapply and asked to stay in post until December.

“It is obvious that he was only asking me to stay on and apply again, because he wanted the post filled and they had no intention of giving it to me. He wanted a puppet on a string to fill the gap whilst he knowingly damaged victims’ rights,” she said.

“I stayed as long as I thought I could reasonably achieve something, which was very little because of his disregard for what I said. Finally, I realised that I would do more damage to the victims’ cause by pointlessly filling the role for him, because my presence would be making a false statement – that there was somebody having an influence on their behalf when that was not the case.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said the government was working as quickly as possible to fill the vacancy, and the victims’ bill would be scrutinised in parliament. They said the government had increased funding for support services, was recruiting 1,000 independent sexual violence advisers and had launched a 24/7 rape and sexual abuse helpline.

“Our landmark victims’ bill will enshrine their entitlements in law and strengthen the role of the victims’ commissioner to ensure their voices are better heard, served and supported,” they said.

Baird – a former Labour minister under Gordon Brown – insisted she had been “meticulously careful” at keeping her politics out of the role and had worked well with Theresa May and the former justice secretary Robert Buckland, whom she met regularly. But when Raab came into the role he had rushed the consultation for the victims’ bill in six weeks, ignored the sector’s recommendations and diminished the powers of the commissioner, she said.

“Then – piloted by the same person – comes the bill of rights, which would absolutely shatter any positive impact from the victims’ bill. So then you’ve just got to say this is all a big pretence,” she said.

“[Raab] is driving it because he wants the reputation of having taken through a victims’ bill, but he doesn’t have any understanding of what victims need nor a genuine interest in it, because he’s contradicting the bill with something that he’s driving even harder.”

The bill is going through the House of Commons, despite vacancies at two of the watchdogs, which the government is legally obliged to fill. The victims’ watchdog has been unfilled since Baird quit in September, while the government has been accused of deliberately failing to appoint a new anti-slavery commissioner while pushing through the planned modern slavery bill.

“To have such a key piece of legislation [as the victims’ bill] and voluntarily get rid of the commissioner with no substitute in sight seems to be an act of serious irresponsibility,” said Baird. “It also looks convenient not to have the modern slavery commissioner nor the victims’ commissioner in place to scrutinise what is going on.”

With key ministers not “remotely interested in violence against women and girls” and a government interested only in “keeping public spending as low as possible”, Baird said she feared “a hard future for victims”.

“Victims need to be acknowledged in the criminal justice system, not to bend it in their direction, but to give them basic procedural justice, dignity and support,” she said. “Because if they continue to be treated poorly, they don’t recover from a crime we have failed to protect them from in the first place and participation in the criminal justice system collapses.”

Baird is in discussions about “a range of interesting roles” and has no plans to hang up her gloves, she said. “I had to take a stand on principle and not stay on in a diminished role,” she said about the experience of the last few months. “Equality and human rights are under serious threat, with victims in the middle of both, so for me it was vital to put myself into a better place to fight for them.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

Labour pledges to toughen ‘weakened and gutted’ online safety bill

Tough new laws that would protect children from being bombarded with seriously harmful online material, will be introduced as a top priority of a Labour government. After meeting families who have lost children as a result of exposure to harmful content, the shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell, has won the backing of party leader Keir Starmer to legislate as one of the first acts of a Labour government, if the party wins the next election.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy