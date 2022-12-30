Peach Bowl Predictions: #1 Georgia Bulldogs vs #4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Predictions for the Peach Bowl matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) look to defend their crown in the Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1). Ohio State sputtered down the stretch but slid into the College Football Playoff thanks to USC and Clemson faltering later. The Buckeyes have a chance to regroup and have a fresh star, but to get their championship drive back on track they'll need to dethrone the champs.

Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

When : December 31st - 8:00 PM ET

Network : ESPN

Spread : Georgia -6.5

IB has broken down the game and now it's time for us to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : Ohio State 38, Georgia 35

I really don't have any good matchup reasons to predict Ohio State to win this game, I just have a gut feeling about this game. The Buckeyes were an incredibly disappointing team this season, backing into the playoff more because of USC, Tennessee and Clemson choking more than them earning a spot. I'm still shocked that Ohio State went into the game against Michigan with such little energy.

My prediction is based on Ohio State having their pride bruised in a big way combining with them getting some much-needed rest. I expect Ohio State's pass game to thrive in this game. LSU passed on Georgia all game, and the Bulldogs have had some vulnerability to good pass attacks this season. They haven't seen a one-two punch like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka . Quarterback CJ Stroud is going to bounce back from a rough game against Michigan with the game of his life, and that will lead the Buckeyes to victory.

This all assumes that Ohio State is going to be able to find enough of a ground attack to keep Georgia somewhat honest. If that doesn't happen it might be hard for the Buckeyes to pull off this upset, but Ohio State should be good enough up front to get it done.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : Georgia 37, Ohio State 24

This is a great matchup and one that I think a lot of prognosticators assumed would be played the first week of January as opposed to New Year's Eve. Ohio State has just looked so much more mortal this year than in the recent seasons. There are some sections of Buckeye Nation that are calling for Ryan Day's job. If this game goes how I think it will, those cries will get louder in the off season.

You can look at the QB battle all you want and on paper it is not contest but only one of them has a National Title on their resume. When it is all said and done I just think that Georgia is the more complete team and has a better coaching staff. Should be a good game for three quarters but I think the Bulldogs pull away in the 4th. Georgia has a great shot at back to back titles.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction : Georgia 31, Ohio State 21

Georgia looks destined to repeat. On offense, they are a steady bail control team that doesn’t often shoot themselves in the foot. On defense, they are a staunch defense that makes teams one dimensional consistently.

Ohio State will create some big plays in the passing game but it just won’t be enough. Georgia is just too strong in the facets that matter most.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : Georgia 45, Ohio State 27

The Buckeyes would have had a tough time against Georgia at full strength, but absences by wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson make that challenge all the more difficult. This matchup seems like a shootout with two potent offenses, but the inability of the Buckeyes to run the ball against the Bulldogs should give Kirby Smart’s squad the necessary stops to turn this one into a double-digit victory and another berth in the CFP Championship game.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : Georgia 35, Ohio State 27

The path to beating Ohio State is running the ball and pressuring CJ Stroud . Michigan ran for 252 yards in their win over the Buckeyes and the Georgia offense that averages 207 per game will do more of the same. The Bulldogs, who have won 15 straight, just continue to play at another level.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : Georgia 34, Ohio State 21

Ohio State has been an enigma this season, coasting on talent with a roster that never really seemed to gel. Even impressive wins against Notre Dame and Penn State were less about overcoming obstacles as a team and more about individuals like QB CJ Stroud and DE JT Tuimoloau stepping up with the game on the line. Against a Michigan team that could match up physically, the Buckeyes were exposed. The "individual-over-team" culture in Columbus took another odd turn when star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who had been battling a nagging injury all season) became the first player in history to opt out of the CFP.

If Ryan Day is unable to get this team to bring its "A game" to Atlanta, this one could get ugly. The Bulldogs boast the #2 scoring defense in the country (12.8 PPG), which masks just how efficient Georgia has been on offense this season. Behind QB Stetson Bennett and a talented group of playmakers, Georgia is in the top-10 nationally in both scoring offense and yards per game. Georgia dominates the first half, takes a 21-7 lead into halftime, and puts this away with a long third quarter drive before a couple late Buckeye scores make this one look closer than it was.

