ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders Offense Won't Change With Carson Wentz Starting, Says Scott Turner

By Adam Schultz
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FFm7_0jyelFNM00

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is starting his first game since Week 6 and offensive coordinator Scott Turner says the offense won't change that much with a different quarterback under center.

The Washington Commanders will have a new starting quarterback for the clash against the Cleveland Browns after Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz.

Having not started an NFL game since Week 6, the Commanders' offense will look a little different on Sunday....but not too different, according to offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

"I think there's not going to be much difference as far as what we want to do," Turner said. "We still want to be physical and be balanced in that way. But I think just his excitement and energy coming in will be good.”

That excitement has come through loud and clear since Wentz's introduction in the fourth quarter of the 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that dropped them to 7-7-1.

Having been on the sidelines for the best part of 10 weeks, one could excuse Wentz for being rather amped at returning to the starting ranks. For Turner, one word comes to mind when talking about how Wentz feels about his first start in over two months.

“Carson's excited to get back in playing," Turner said. "

"He's been preparing the last couple weeks to play. He was excited to get back in the game. I think Coach [Rivera] talked about it, you know, Taylor [Heinicke] has been a little beat up. We've had some issues, some of them have been stuff Taylor’s done, some of it hasn't been his control. I think it gives a little bit of a spark of Carson coming in. Like we said, he's healthy, energized, ready to go."

With two games remaining in the regular season and Washington likely needing to win both to lock up a playoff spot , Wentz's honeymoon of a reintroduction will be short-lived.

Coming up against a 6-9 Cleveland Browns team that Wentz called " no slouches ," the Commanders will need to be firing on all cylinders. For that to happen, Wentz will have to curtail his "excitement" and lead Washington its eighth win of the season.

Get your Washingt on Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
The Spun

NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy