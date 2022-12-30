Joe Burrow Has One Goal In Mind As MVP Race Winds Down

The Bengals QB has his eye on the right prize.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow currently holds the second-best MVP odds , but he continues to put that talk on the back burner.

Reporters asked him what the award would mean on Thursday.

"I haven't really thought about it to be honest," Burrow said. "If you win it and you go to the ceremony, you're usually not in the Super Bowl. Because if you're in the Super Bowl , you're preparing and sitting in the hotel, so I'd rather have that one."

The Bengals' franchise player is +700 to win the MVP, while Patrick Mahomes sits as a heavy -500 favorite. Burrow ranks second leaguewide in passing yards (4,260) and touchdowns (34) while sitting eighth in QBR (61.3) and fifth in EPA/CPOE composite.

"I just think this whole season we've gone through a lot of ups and downs," Burrow said about the team's growth on Thursday. "The last seven weeks have been great, but the beginning of the year was a lot of adversity, so we've persevered. I wouldn't say we've learned a lot about ourselves, but confirmed a lot of our beliefs that we have a mentally tough team that is willing to go through the adversity and come out on top. This has been a fun year so far."

All of the counting stats will be there for Burrow—now it's about the wins narrative. It's very hard to earn the award unless you land a one or two seed.

The next step towards that goal is just a few days away .

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.

