Miami, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Air-traffic computer issues cause Florida flight delays, FAA says

Airports throughout Florida are experiencing delays due to issues with air traffic computers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon that it “slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved.” The Federal Aviation Administration had placed a ground stop on flights coming in to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says

The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

IT Outage Causes Travel Troubles at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were back to normal after an IT issue caused a headache for travelers on New Year's weekend. On Saturday morning, there was a crowded terminal one at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The airport tweeted an explanation to the chaos that said an IT outage...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Tech Outage At FLL Airport, Expect Delays

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 7:34 a.m: The airport reports that systems are returning to “normal” in Terminal 1. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another tech outage at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International is causing problems for travelers Saturday morning. According to airport officials, the computer problem is slowing […]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Southwest cancels more flights at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports

MIAMI - Cancelations and long lines are causing flight frustrations for travelers at South Florida's airports. As of 11 a.m., 29 flights had been canceled and 77 delayed at Miami International Airport, according to FlightAware. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 65 flights were delayed and 83 flights were canceled.At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Jacinda Cason said her sister is stranded in Denver because of the problems Southwest Airlines is experiencing "We just chanced it and got to the airport about 4-5 hours ahead of time. And we were able to fly out. But my sister tried to fly out behind us and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades

MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January

Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

