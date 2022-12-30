Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In MiamiLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Air-traffic computer issues cause Florida flight delays, FAA says
Airports throughout Florida are experiencing delays due to issues with air traffic computers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon that it “slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved.” The Federal Aviation Administration had placed a ground stop on flights coming in to ...
JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says
The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
NBC Miami
IT Outage Causes Travel Troubles at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were back to normal after an IT issue caused a headache for travelers on New Year's weekend. On Saturday morning, there was a crowded terminal one at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The airport tweeted an explanation to the chaos that said an IT outage...
Another Tech Outage At FLL Airport, Expect Delays
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 7:34 a.m: The airport reports that systems are returning to “normal” in Terminal 1. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another tech outage at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International is causing problems for travelers Saturday morning. According to airport officials, the computer problem is slowing […]
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Southwest cancels more flights at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports
MIAMI - Cancelations and long lines are causing flight frustrations for travelers at South Florida's airports. As of 11 a.m., 29 flights had been canceled and 77 delayed at Miami International Airport, according to FlightAware. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 65 flights were delayed and 83 flights were canceled.At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Jacinda Cason said her sister is stranded in Denver because of the problems Southwest Airlines is experiencing "We just chanced it and got to the airport about 4-5 hours ahead of time. And we were able to fly out. But my sister tried to fly out behind us and...
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
cbs12.com
COVID and the holidays: cases reaching levels not seen in months locally
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the holidays wrap up, the CDC is reporting COVID cases are reaching levels not seen in months both across the country and here in Florida and new COVID subvariants are responsible for those numbers. According to the CDC’s Community Profile Report published...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
NBC Miami
Warm Monday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Drop by End of Week
As the calendar reads 2023, the new year will bring warmer temperatures across South Florida on Monday before some welcomed relief could be coming. Broward County is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Monday. There have been patchy pockets of fog around but definitely not as foggy as Sunday morning.
NBC Miami
South Florida Kicks Off New Year With Dense Fog and Warm, Muggy Temps
On the first day of the new year, we can expect a very foggy morning in South Florida. Dense fog advisories are up again until 9 a.m. with visibility down to ¼ of a mile or less in many spots. The fog will lift as the sun comes up...
Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January
Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space
5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
NYE preparations close to an end in Broward, Miami-Dade counties; South Florida ready to party
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New Year’s Eve preparations are drawing closer to an end as South Floridians are ready to celebrate the end of another 12-month cycle. Crews were hard at work Friday ahead of Fort Lauderdale’s Downtown Countdown, one of the biggest free events in Broward County that will help people say goodbye to 2022.
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the...
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
getnews.info
Shingles Solution Technology LLC Explains Why Some Roofing Installation Projects Cost More Than Others
Shingles Solution Technology LLC is a trusted roofing company serving Fort Lauderdale and nearby areas. In a recent update, the company explained why some roofing installation projects cost more than others. Fort Lauderdale, FL – In a website post, Shingles Solution Technology LLC explained why different roofing projects cost differently....
Comments / 0