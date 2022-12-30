Temperatures are off to a rather mild start again on Sunday. We do have some patchy dense fog out there in spots, but that should lift as the morning progresses. Those of you heading out to tailgate at Arrowhead, you are in for a great day! It could be way different for Jan. 1, but we are expecting 40s to tailgate with a noon temperature of 50 degrees. Highs this afternoon will be near 57 degrees. Those south of I-70 will likely make a run at 60 degrees again today.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO