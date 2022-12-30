Read full article on original website
KSLA
LIVE: Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather to the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex through 9pm. Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather including damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes through the evening and possibly into the overnight hours. After tonight, the remainder of the week will bring gradually cooler, but also calm conditions.
kicks96news.com
Two Rounds of Stormy Weather Now Expected
A weakening band of thunderstorms could move into this part of central Mississippi early Tuesday but the National Weather Service expects more robust storms during the afternoon and evening with the possibility of tornadoes. Part of the local area is under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe weather Tuesday morning followed by a Level 2 “slight” risk for the entire area later in the day. A Level 3 “enhanced” risk has been posted for east-central and southeast MS along and south of a DeKalb-Brookhaven line. There’s also a threat of flash flooding beginning late tonight.
wtva.com
Threat for severe weather leading us into the first full week of the new year
The first week of 2023 will have a warm start with wake up temperatures in the low 60s, and a high of 71 degrees. We could see some patchy fog and light scattered showers Monday morning as we have warm air advection occurring. The scattered showers become more widespread by the early afternoon before we begin to track out some thunderstorm activity by early Monday evening.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Warm and quiet weather Sunday before rain returns Monday
Temperatures are off to a rather mild start again on Sunday. We do have some patchy dense fog out there in spots, but that should lift as the morning progresses. Those of you heading out to tailgate at Arrowhead, you are in for a great day! It could be way different for Jan. 1, but we are expecting 40s to tailgate with a noon temperature of 50 degrees. Highs this afternoon will be near 57 degrees. Those south of I-70 will likely make a run at 60 degrees again today.
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon
Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
wbrz.com
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area saw street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m. ***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for...
WWL-TV
Causeway down to one lane as fog returns Sunday night
NEW ORLEANS — Dense fog has returned to the metro area Sunday night and is expected into Monday morning. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Causeway was down to a single lane of traffic in each direction and speed was limited to 35 mph. That was after a dense fog...
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
WLOX
Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days after the helicopter crash that killed four men in the Gulf of Mexico, family confirms the helicopter has been located. Three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform. Now, the next steps are raising the aircraft and recovering the men, though family isn’t yet sure when this process officially begins or how soon their loved ones will come home.
Tornado reports signal start of multi-day severe weather outbreak in South
A dangerous, multi-day severe weather outbreak started charging through the South Monday and could bring tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds to the region. Already a high school took damage from an apparent tornado in Arkansas.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Road closures in place in St. Landry Parish due to flooding
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Following a morning of heavy rain that brought flooding to parts of St. Landry Parish, city officials have announced that they are closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. The closures are: Collins Road, Plaisance area Lilac Road, Plaisance area St. Amand Road, Plaisance area Prayer […]
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Lake Charles American Press
Top Stories of 2022 — 4: Plans for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge move ahead
Southwest Louisiana is closer than ever in getting a new Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge. This week it was announced the project will receive an additional $150 million in funding through a Mega Grant distributed by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said $550 million in cash...
Two killed in early morning crash on US 61
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal two vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
WDSU
Mississippi man identified as one of the victims in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The family of David Scarborough has identified him as one of the oil rig workers who went down in the helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning. Lacy Scarborough tells WDSU her husband had just completed a two-week shift and was on his...
Homicides expected to top fatal injuries to children in NWLA
Homicide is set to become the leading cause of death caused by fatal injury among children in Louisiana, overtaking car crashes and drownings, according to the latest data set to be released by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Bonfires on the levee, a Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition
Every Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel along the levees in St. James and John Parishes of Louisiana. This annual tradition dates back 300 years according to Kiki Mannear, the communications and engagement manager for Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission. Mannear says that early settlers of the River Parishes are believed to have carried over knowledge of summer and winter bonfires. Established in the early 1720s, “La Cote des Allemands” included initial settlements on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.
Woman dies in St. Tammany fire on New Year's Day
The coroner has identified the woman who died in a fire early this morning. “A St. Tammany woman perished in an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day,” Spokesman James Hartman said in a news release. “Stacey Glass, 51, died at the scene.
