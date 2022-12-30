ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KSLA

LIVE: Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex through 9pm. Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather including damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes through the evening and possibly into the overnight hours. After tonight, the remainder of the week will bring gradually cooler, but also calm conditions.
kicks96news.com

Two Rounds of Stormy Weather Now Expected

A weakening band of thunderstorms could move into this part of central Mississippi early Tuesday but the National Weather Service expects more robust storms during the afternoon and evening with the possibility of tornadoes. Part of the local area is under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe weather Tuesday morning followed by a Level 2 “slight” risk for the entire area later in the day. A Level 3 “enhanced” risk has been posted for east-central and southeast MS along and south of a DeKalb-Brookhaven line. There’s also a threat of flash flooding beginning late tonight.
wtva.com

Threat for severe weather leading us into the first full week of the new year

The first week of 2023 will have a warm start with wake up temperatures in the low 60s, and a high of 71 degrees. We could see some patchy fog and light scattered showers Monday morning as we have warm air advection occurring. The scattered showers become more widespread by the early afternoon before we begin to track out some thunderstorm activity by early Monday evening.
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm and quiet weather Sunday before rain returns Monday

Temperatures are off to a rather mild start again on Sunday. We do have some patchy dense fog out there in spots, but that should lift as the morning progresses. Those of you heading out to tailgate at Arrowhead, you are in for a great day! It could be way different for Jan. 1, but we are expecting 40s to tailgate with a noon temperature of 50 degrees. Highs this afternoon will be near 57 degrees. Those south of I-70 will likely make a run at 60 degrees again today.
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon

Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL-TV

Causeway down to one lane as fog returns Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS — Dense fog has returned to the metro area Sunday night and is expected into Monday morning. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Causeway was down to a single lane of traffic in each direction and speed was limited to 35 mph. That was after a dense fog...
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WLOX

Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers

LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days after the helicopter crash that killed four men in the Gulf of Mexico, family confirms the helicopter has been located. Three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform. Now, the next steps are raising the aircraft and recovering the men, though family isn’t yet sure when this process officially begins or how soon their loved ones will come home.
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Tina Howell

Bonfires on the levee, a Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition

Every Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel along the levees in St. James and John Parishes of Louisiana. This annual tradition dates back 300 years according to Kiki Mannear, the communications and engagement manager for Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission. Mannear says that early settlers of the River Parishes are believed to have carried over knowledge of summer and winter bonfires. Established in the early 1720s, “La Cote des Allemands” included initial settlements on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.
