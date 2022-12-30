You Can Create A Customized Sangria Cocktail Tableside At This New Tapas Bar in Atlanta

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

There's a new tapas bar in Atlanta, GA, and this one is different.

The new spot has all the elements of a great tapas restaurant experience: a lively atmosphere, delectable small dishes, gracious staff, DJ sets, and even authentic flamenco shows. However, Sebastian Pintxos Bar also delivers a unique personalized experience where patrons can create their own sangria cocktail tableside.

Located in the center of Atlanta's bustling Midtown district, Sebastian Pintxos is a place inspired by the spirit of San Sebastian, based in the Basque area of Spain. When visiting the restaurant, you can tell the owners put a lot of thought and dedication into creating a restaurant that, more than a place to have a great meal, it's a place where patrons will gain an elevated dining experience and learn what Basque culture is all about.

I had the opportunity to dine at this spot on a recent Wednesday evening.

When we got there, we were greeted by a hostess who escorted us to our table. Once seated, the waitress brought a rolling cart filled with various options for creating a unique sangria concoction, including flavored liquors, fruit juices, dried fruit, hibiscus flowers, and other botanical garnishes.

The result is a unique cocktail that's almost too pretty to drink.

In case you're not a big sangria fan, the bar also serves a drink called Txakoli, which is a unique cider wine popular in the Basque region of Spain.

The restaurant offers various tapas served for sharing — including the biggest olives I have ever seen. We enjoyed the Ricotta Con Crema Limon dish, which comes with whipped ricotta, house-made fig jam, toasted sourdough, and warm almonds.

There are lots of elements that give the place a coastal Spanish vibe. A few of these are the colorful and tropical decor, the whimsical statues of flamenco dancers thoughtfully displayed throughout the restaurant, the outdoor area decorated with colorful umbrellas suspended from the ceiling, and a very inviting al fresco dining patio that beckons springtime.

In my opinion, Sebastian Pintxos Bar is a great option for guests looking for a place with an elevated yet casual European vibe, and those fun sangrias will definitely make your night even better.