CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline to apply for free MECK Pre-K is fast approaching. To apply, children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 and live in Mecklenburg County. Priority to the free program will be given to families who earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. All the enrollment requirements are listed online.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO