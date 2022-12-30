ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

3 dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site just outside of Uptown Monday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department reports. Two more people were transported to Atrium CMC with minor injuries. Charlotte Fire confirms Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is headed to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands of vehicles on Charlotte area roads believed to have fake odometer readings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recent data from Carfax suggests an increase in the number of cars that have had their odometer rolled back. Carfax spokesperson, Emilie Voss, told WCNC, "The Charlotte area, in general, has about 15,600 vehicles on the road that Carfax estimates with a roll-back odometer. That puts them 27th nationwide when we compare to other metropolitan areas, and it's a 4% jump year over year."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that someone was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on Sunday morning. CMPD received an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road around 2:50 a.m. Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy