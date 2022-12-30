Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Related
3 dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site just outside of Uptown Monday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department reports. Two more people were transported to Atrium CMC with minor injuries. Charlotte Fire confirms Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is headed to...
WBTV
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment. 3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries...
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
Madalina Cojocari still missing, police continue to ask for tips in confounding case
CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been 42 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last spotted getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, in Cornelius, North Carolina. She hasn't been seen since. In a complicated and confusing turn of events, Madalina wasn't reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari,...
‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
WCNC
Thousands of vehicles on Charlotte area roads believed to have fake odometer readings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recent data from Carfax suggests an increase in the number of cars that have had their odometer rolled back. Carfax spokesperson, Emilie Voss, told WCNC, "The Charlotte area, in general, has about 15,600 vehicles on the road that Carfax estimates with a roll-back odometer. That puts them 27th nationwide when we compare to other metropolitan areas, and it's a 4% jump year over year."
CMPD investigating death after juvenile shot in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Sunday morning they are conducting a death investigation in after finding a body in north Charlotte. The investigation took place on Moretz Avenue, which is near North Graham Street. CMPD said officers responded to an assaults with a deadly weapon call just...
Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that someone was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on Sunday morning. CMPD received an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road around 2:50 a.m. Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deadline to apply for free pre-K in Mecklenburg County is approaching
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline to apply for free MECK Pre-K is fast approaching. To apply, children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 and live in Mecklenburg County. Priority to the free program will be given to families who earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. All the enrollment requirements are listed online.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Power restored for over 3,000 after outage in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers now have power again following an outage in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, the company's outage map reported. The outage was first reported just before noon Saturday with about 3,277 being impacted, officials said. Power was restored in the area as of 1:45 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0