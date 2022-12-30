ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

George Santos is presidential material | Sheneman

Congressman-elect George Santos, if that’s his real name, won an upset race in New York’s 3rd Congressional District this past midterm... or did he. Seems the truth is a slippery thing around Mr. Santos. His campaign biography claimed college degrees from schools he didn’t attend and employment at financial institutions that have never heard of him. What he calls “embellishing his resume” is actually some form of immersive cosplay where this dude pretended to be a congressman for so long it actually happened. How the press only caught on to the fraud after Santos had been elected to Congress is a whole other can of worms, for now, let’s focus on George Santos, a rising star in the Republican Party.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Federal and county prosecutors probing Rep.-elect George Santos

Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York are looking into the finances and financial disclosures of Republican Rep.-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating significant parts of his resume ahead of his successful bid for Congress, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Shameless George! Santos plans ‘questionable’ fundraiser off swearing-in

Public backlash is not stopping Long Island and Queens Rep.-elect George Santos from trying to milk still-loyal supporters for money when he gets sworn into office on Jan. 3. The 34-year-old Republican — who admitted earlier this week to lying about his professional background, academic credentials and ancestry during his successful campaign for the House of Representatives — is offering supporters a bus trip to DC, lunch and a “Team Santos Tour” of the US Capitol’s grounds, while asking VIPs to chip in $500 each to outdo the $100 paid by people with “attendee” status, according to an invitation obtained by The...
The Independent

New York prosecutor investigating George Santos’s ‘stunning’ lies

A New York county prosecutor is investigating congressman-elect George Santos, after media investigations revealed the Long Island Republican made false claims on the campaign trail about his educational and career history and exagerated his Jewish heritage. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T Donnelly said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News reports. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WDTN

New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy