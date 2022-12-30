Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win
Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
CBS Sports
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal
Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions...
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
NBC Sports
Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister, says Lewis Dunk
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.“We’ve...
New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter’s side.Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterling firing them into the lead in the 16th minute.Forest improved after the break and were desperately unlucky not to equalise early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White’s drilled half-volley hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the goal line and away.The hosts kept coming and deservedly levelled things up as Aurier fired home in the 63rd minute from a corner and looked the more likely to go on to win the match but it ended all square.Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
AOL Corp
Brazilian city of Santos bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele
SANTOS, Brazil (Reuters) - The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, prepared to bid goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake. A memorial will be held for Pele, who died on Thursday...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
Ivan Toney injury ‘not significant’ as striker eyes Brentford vs Liverpool clash
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hopeful top scorer Ivan Toney will be fit to face Liverpool.Striker Toney was taken off on a stretcher after opening the scoring in the Bees’ 2-0 win at West Ham on Friday evening.But the injury is not as bad as first feared, meaning the 26-year-old, who has hit 12 top-flight goals this term, could be involved on Monday evening when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds visit west London.“It’s good news with Ivan,” Frank told a press conference. “It’s not a significant injury. He could potentially be available for tomorrow.“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too...
MATCHDAY: France’s Lloris, Argentina’s Martinez meet in EPL
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The two goalkeepers in the World Cup final — France’s Hugo Lloris and Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez — are set to meet again two weeks later as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Lloris will return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Monday’s draw with Brentford. Villa manager Unai Emery is also expected to start with Martinez. Tottenham can move back above Manchester United into the top four — the Champions League spots — with a victory. In the league’s other game Sunday, 19th-place Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea.
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Arsenal's title credentials will get another thorough examination as Mikel Arteta's side travel to the south coast to take on Brighton. Follow all the action as it happens right here with Sportsmail.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Pickford, Fernandez, Felix, Ronaldo, Mendy, Badiashile
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider) Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with the 28-year-old yet to sign a new deal with just...
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Comments / 0