Read full article on original website
Related
Flights Halted After Airport Worker Killed in Freak Accident
Flights were halted after a ground crew worker was killed in an industrial accident on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, Reuters reports. Two people briefed on the initial investigation said the worker was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, which was running, the news agency said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which took place where an American Airlines plane was parked at a gate after arriving from Dallas. All inbound and outbound flights are grounded indefinitely, the airport said in a statement. The worker has not been identified, but was an employee of American Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airport said. Read it at Reuters
Death toll rises to 19 from prison attack in Mexican border town
MEXICO CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - An attack on a prison in the Mexican border town of Juarez left 19 dead and allowed a cartel kingpin to escape along with two dozen other prisoners, authorities said Monday.
Migrant influx from Cuba forces Florida national park to close
Dry Tortugas National Park, a group of islands west of Florida, will remain closed until further notice due to a growing number of boats arriving from Cuba, US authorities announced Monday. "Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park," the statement added.
Comments / 0