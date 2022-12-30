Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked
There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
Chipotle Serves “Sour Cream Soup” to Customer Who Asked for Extra in Viral TikTok
Chipotle's getting hit hard on social media from irate customers complaining about the increased pricing of items offered by the fast-casual Mexican-fare chain. It's not difficult to see why: in 2021 there was an 8.1% increase in prices and in 2022, the cost of its offerings jumped up by another 10.5%.
Manager called an employee a derogatory, misogynistic slur for not sharing her lunch, employee to report the incident
One 30-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to get input on a situation at her job in which a female coworker (29 years old) asked for some of her lunch and what happened when she told her no. One commenter to her post suggested that she report the situation and that's where she states that the person is a manager and that she plans on reporting the incident to someone else.
Does This Viral TikTok Show an Ungrateful Kid or a Totally Clueless Parent?
The “crying gift” is Christmas gold, according to my mom. It’s the one present that is so meaningful or unexpected it makes the recipient cry tears of joy — and it’s a shot of pure serotonin for the gift-giver. This year, we gave my mom the crying gift in the form of tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour, which are so hard to get it feels like winning the lottery if you score some. As a huge Swiftie, she was thrilled, and it was so much fun to see her reaction. One mom on TikTok was clearly expecting the...
Customer’s Outrage at Bank’s $43,000 Error Sparks TikTok Debate
It can be pretty frightening to think that your bank isn't handling your money correctly and if you ever spot any inconsistencies with your balances, it's hard to rest until the problem is sussed out. While major financial institutions might not think much about the amount of money in a...
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Black ex-Spirit Airlines flight attendant sues after she was fired for being too fat to fit into JUMPSEAT - while white colleague 'kept their job'
A former flight attendant for Spirit Airlines is suing the company, claiming she was discriminated against and wrongfully fired because she was too overweight to strap herself into a crew jumpseat. Chelsia Blackmon, who is African-American, claims to be the victim of racial discrimination after a white colleague, who she...
Woman Gives Boss Two Weeks' Notice for Christmas Because She Didn’t Know What to Get Them
Figuring out what gifts to get folks for the holidays can be a daunting experience. While you could hand over something as simple as a gift card or some cash, those types of presents can feel a bit impersonal. And depending on how many gifts you're getting for folks, all of that cash can add up.
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Cops Find Man Who Broke into N.Y. School to Save Motorists Stranded in Blizzard — And Thank Him
Police find broken glass and an apology letter from Jay Withey, 27, after he forced his way into Pine Hill School in search of shelter for himself and others who were stuck in a winter storm Police in New York are praising a man for his "heroic actions" during the holiday weekend blizzard after he forced his way into a school to help two dozen people escape the storm. Jay Withey, 27, of Kenmore, N.Y., found himself stranded east of Buffalo in Cheektowaga on Friday as the winter...
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'
Meghan Markle is under fire yet again. This time, influencer Andrew Tate, who was being interviewed by Dan Wootton on GB News, believes the former actress, 41, is the one who is in control of Prince Harry. “Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that," he stated. “He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family.”“Meghan has something to do with that — it's certainly the way she talks about the royal family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him,"...
Server Explains How She Has to Pay the Restaurant Money Out of Pocket for Other Employees
Here’s one thing you might not have known about some restaurant servers: Depending on where they work, they might have to cough up a small amount of money at the end of their shifts that will go towards the busboys, hostesses, runners, and other workers in the restaurant. Article...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Flight attendant tells passenger she's 'not his servant' during heated argument
A flight attendant put a rude passenger on blast as she told him she wasn't his servant during a heated argument mid-flight. IndiGo flight 6E 12 jetted off from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December, but some passengers ended up having to be put in their place by a member of the cabin crew.
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Man’s Response to Fast Food Manager After Told Closed Due to Lack of Staff Sparks Debate
The number of McDonald’s employees has more than halved worldwide in the past six years, according to Statista. A TikToker, who goes by @dadtastic1, posted a video outside a closed McDonald’s after he was told he could not buy his food by the manager because 'they only have 2 people' working.
Man refuses to switch seats to sit next to girlfriend on flight after holiday from hell
A man refused to swap seats to sit beside his girlfriend on a flight after “she kept complaining” on holiday. The 21-year-old man shared the story on Reddit, asking readers what they thought of his behaviour.In the popular subreddit called “Am I the A**hole (AITA)”, the user titled his post: “AITA for not switching seats with some lady on the plane to sit with my girlfriend?”Explaining the situation, the American user says he and his girlfriend travelled to Ohio for a few days after finishing their exams. But, during the break, “she starting finding things to complain about,” he said.Using...
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0