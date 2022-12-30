Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Avelo flight from Tweed to Nashville diverted to DC after crack found in windshield
NEW HAVEN — A Nashville-bound Avelo Airlines flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport had to make an unscheduled landing in Washington D.C. Saturday after a crack was found on the inside of the windshield inside the cockpit, an Avelo official said. "A small crack was...
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
popville.com
About that Explosion in Navy Yard Last Night
“Shattered a pane of glass and left a big hole in the ice. No one was hurt.” 202 M Street, SE photo by NavyYardParking. Jean asked: “What was the explosion at about 10:35 pm, Sunday, January 1 on Capitol Hill?”. “2nd and M. Boom shook my apartment a...
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
dcnewsnow.com
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/health/hospitals-near-capacity-in-dmv-after-holiday-travel/. Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel. Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of...
WTOP
Teen shot in DC’s Fort Dupont neighborhood
A teenager was shot in the Fort Dupont neighborhood of Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 p.m. on 37th Street Southeast, according to D.C. police. Officers who arrived to the scene said the teenage boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Police...
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Amazon to Close All 68 Retail Stores, Including Amazon Books and Amazon 4 Star Stores
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from March: Amazon announced on Wednesday that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods (including Amazon 4 Star) in the United States and United Kingdom, per Reuters. Amazon has an Amazon 4 Star location in Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and one that was planned for Germantown, with signage at that location recently going up. A call to the Bethesda Amazon 4 Star location led to a message stating the store was temporarily closed until tomorrow. The Germantown location is no longer going to open.
'I didn't even know you was a cop bro' | Suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians charged with murder
WASHINGTON — A Maryland driver has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after striking two pedestrians while fleeing from the Secret Service. A D.C. judge determined that Spiro Stafilatos, 35, should remain in custody without bond until he awaits his trial. The Silver Spring man is also facing charges for driving without a permit and misuse of tags.
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
WTOP
Prince William Co. warns residents of scam letter
Prince William County Tax Administration officials and county police want residents to know that a scam letter sent to residents is not legitimate. In a notification to the community, the county said that the fraudulent letter is not from the county’s “Tax Processing Unit.”. “Citizens have reported receiving...
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
snntv.com
Common Signs That You Need Furnace Service
Originally Posted On: https://kd-mechanical.com/common-signs-that-you-need-furnace-service/. You aren’t going to be able to survive in a Loudoun or Fairfax County, VA home that doesn’t have heat for very long in the wintertime. Temperatures routinely get down into the 20s and 30s during the winter months, so you’ll need to have a furnace in your house that’s firing on all cylinders to stay warm.
electrek.co
Here’s how the largest electric school bus transition in the US is going so far
Those big yellow diesel school buses are a thing of the past as the US moves to zero-emission transportation. For those wondering how students and drivers are reacting to the transition, the Montgomery County Public School, which currently operates the largest electric school bus fleet in the US, gives us an inside look at how it’s going so far.
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
