Malvern Bank House of the Week: Nearly Mint-in-Box Townhome in Bridgeport

This Bridgeport townhouse, built in 2020 and having had only one owner, is a unique real estate opportunity in Upper Merion SD. Photo by Realtor.com.

The 711 Mill Street townhome on the market in Bridgeport is a real find. Built in 2020, it sold that same year and then was relisted as available in Nov. 2022.

The three-bedroom, 4.5-bath dwelling is located in the highly desirable Upper Merion Area School District .

The entryway and open living room will make visitors immediately feel welcome.

Photo by Bright MLS

The home’s designers have worked hard to make the most of its footprint; there are many amenities here (a fireplace, for example), but none of them crowd the space.

Photo by Bright MLS

Likewise, the kitchen is the perfect balance between chic and functional.

Photo by Bright MLS

Here’s the master bedroom, large enough to easily fit a king-sized bed.

Photo by Bright MLS

A lower-level family room tips toward the more casual.

Photo by Bright MLS

The positioning of this townhome in its development gives the outdoor deck a particularly appealing view.

Photo by Bright MLS

711 Mill Street, Bridgeport, is being listed at $469,777.

Additional details on it are at Realtor.com .

