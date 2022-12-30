ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Nearly Mint-in-Box Townhome in Bridgeport

This Bridgeport townhouse, built in 2020 and having had only one owner, is a unique real estate opportunity in Upper Merion SD.Photo byRealtor.com.

The 711 Mill Street townhome on the market in Bridgeport is a real find. Built in 2020, it sold that same year and then was relisted as available in Nov. 2022.

The three-bedroom, 4.5-bath dwelling is located in the highly desirable Upper Merion Area School District.

The entryway and open living room will make visitors immediately feel welcome.

Photo byBright MLS

The home’s designers have worked hard to make the most of its footprint; there are many amenities here (a fireplace, for example), but none of them crowd the space.

Photo byBright MLS

Likewise, the kitchen is the perfect balance between chic and functional.

Photo byBright MLS

Here’s the master bedroom, large enough to easily fit a king-sized bed.

Photo byBright MLS

A lower-level family room tips toward the more casual.

Photo byBright MLS

The positioning of this townhome in its development gives the outdoor deck a particularly appealing view.

Photo byBright MLS

711 Mill Street, Bridgeport, is being listed at $469,777.

Additional details on it are at Realtor.com.

Homes of all shapes, sizes, and price points can be virtually visited in the prior editions of the Malvern Bank House of the Week feature.

Photo byMalvern Bank, National Bank

