WTHR

Taylor scores 24 as Butler takes down Georgetown 80-51

WASHINGTON — Jayden Taylor's 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play. Georgetown hasn't won a conference game since beating Xavier 72-66...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Late 3-pointer sends Rutgers past No. 1 Purdue again, 65-64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue. Last year, the Scarlet Knights needed a half-court buzzer-beater on its home court to pull off the school’s first win over a No. 1 ranked team. This time Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) did it in front of Mackey Arena’s 49th consecutive sellout crowd. Spencer finished with 14 points while Paul Mulcahy had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse slam off a feed from Dennis Schroder, to push his career total to 37,903 points, leaving him 484 behind Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record of 38,387. Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Austin Reaves and Schroder each had 15 points as the Lakers (16-21) finished a 3-2 road trip. Terry Rozier had 27 points to lead the Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 16 games. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Charlotte.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTHR

Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat George, Clippers 131-130

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

