33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Canal Road at Griffin Drive. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai.

A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin Drive and crashed, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver, identified as Joseph Berendowski Jr., of Mount Sinai, was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

