City of Jacksonville tackles 'New Year's resolutions' with $500 million capital budget
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new year means everyone has 365 days to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. That includes the city of Jacksonville, where city leaders outlined a long to-do list in a capital improvement plan. "Be healthier," said Northside Resident De'Ana Aguas as she set her New Year's...
Local mom celebrates Christmas with Jacksonville’s autistic community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Christmas holiday we want to highlight people helping people. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson sat down at a Christmas party with Demetria Walker, the founder of Jacksonville Autistic Society. Walkers mission in life is to make sure those with autism are treated equally. Demetria...
St. Augustine hosts Light Up the Night Fireworks Show to celebrate the new year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Join the City of St. Augustine Beach for a spectacular fireworks show on December 31, 2022. The fireworks display is the final event in the city’s 2022 Light Up the BEACH! holiday season. The fireworks are shot off the St. Johns County Pier (350...
Have you seen Spooky? Jacksonville Facebook group is on a mission to find her
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people, a pet is a member of the family and trying to find a lost pet can be a consuming ordeal. Jacksonville's Jason Horine lost his dog named Spooky back in August and four months later he's still looking for his dog. But as time has gone on, the community has offered more support every day.
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
Nikki Kimbleton leaving mayor’s office
City Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is leaving Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration after nearly four years in the office, effective Jan. 13. “It’s been an honor to have Nikki as part of my administration. Her dedication to serving the citizens of Jacksonville is second to none and she managed every aspect of this role with skill and grace,” Curry said in a Dec. 29 news release.
Island Breeze Cafe Setting Up in Garden City
Caribbean Restaurant with Jamaican Cuisine to Join Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
Additional land to be added to conservation easement along the St. Mary’s River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust has received a donation of two acres in Nassau County. The land was donated by the Eloise Bailey-Thompson Trust. It will increase the nonprofit land conservation organization’s holdings in the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The land is...
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
MEBANE, N.C. — A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida,...
‘It’s not an easy day’: Celestial Farms says goodbye, animals will be rehomed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celestial Farms on Jacksonville’s Northside said a very difficult and emotional goodbye to its many visitors Friday. The animal sanctuary, on Duval Road, is officially closed, after fighting to stay afloat for years. Celestial Farms helped abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals -- and also...
Jax Beach resident dies as a result of a building fire on News Year Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — State Fire Marshall and Jacksonville Beach Police Department are investigating a deadly fire from Sunday morning. Just before six this morning, a two-story building with a rooftop patio caught fire. JFRD spokesperson Captain Eric Proswimmer said that the second floor housed two people. “Redcross is here...
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop in Brunswick cancelled due to weather
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick, Ga. has been cancelled. The Glynn County Board of Commissioners said on a Facebook post that after monitoring the weather pattern over the past few days, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority made the decision to scrap the event.
Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
Two housefires in Jacksonville started by fireworks on New Years Day, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire. Another home caught on...
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
