Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump should still be 'very uncomfortable' after he personally escaped conviction in the Trump Organization's tax fraud case
Cohen, Trump's onetime fixer, told Insider the conviction opened the door for more potential lawsuits against the former president and his family.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Donald Trump Trapped in Legal Nightmare That's About To Get Worse
The former president's family business has been found guilty of tax fraud, while more investigations are still to be resolved.
Trump's lawyers claimed Weisselberg acted alone & was the sole beneficiary of the fraud, but evidence said otherwise
Donald Trump's lawyers claimed that Allen Weisselberg was the sole beneficiary who acted alone in fraud that took place at two of his companies. However, new evidence said he was aware.
Trump says Democrats 'weaponized' his tax returns while simultaneously boasting that the records show what a clever businessman he is
Trump claimed the records — which reveal he told the IRS he lost millions of dollars for years — show "how proudly successful" he is.
Donald Trump Threatens 'Horrible Things' After the Release of His Tax Returns
Donald Trump isn’t too pleased that his tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the public on Friday, but his response is an eye-opening revelation to his lack of understanding that all presidents (no matter which party they belong to) are not above the law. The former president’s business strategies are already being called into question, and the IRS may be looking into the loans he provided for Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., so he made sure his voice was heard in a forceful statement. “The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved...
Trump's worst day yet? Herschel loses and his company's guilty of tax fraud
On Tuesday night, Donald Trump added one last name to his 2022 loss column and it's one that's close to his heart. Former football hero Herschel Walker has been a Trump ally since long before he entered politics, so the ex-president has to take it personally that his handpicked candidate decisively lost his bid for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock. But then, this is just the latest in a long list of Trump-endorsed losers in statewide races this cycle. Whatever he may claim, his record in such races is 2-14.
Read 6-years of former President Trump's tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) —Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
Trump tax returns release: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2023 New Year rang in what Donald Trump sought to prevent for years...the release of his federal tax returns, as other Presidents and candidates for president have long done. He worked to avoid the release just like he worked to unfairly avoid paying any income tax at all, as the returns show.
What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
Democrats released six years of former President Trump’s tax return information last week as part of reports into the presidential audit program, revealing that the former president wasn’t receiving regular audits from the IRS and that he was reporting big business losses every year. On Friday, Trump’s actual tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are […]
Trump's Tax Returns Released After Long Fight with Congress
"By Michael R. Sisak and Jill ColvinDemocrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.The documents include individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, along with Trump's business entities from 2015-2020. They show how Trump used the tax code to lower his tax obligation and reveal details about foreign accounts, charitable contributions and the performance of some of his highest-profile business ventures, which...
Newly released tax returns clearly don’t do Trump any favors
Donald Trump spent several years fighting tooth and nail to hide his tax returns from the public, but late last week, the former president simply lacked the ability to prevent their disclosure. The House Ways and Means Committee, having prevailed in the courts, obtained the materials, redacted private information, and released the documents.
Trump's Tax Returns Won't Be the Nail in His Political Coffin
While the tax records seem "catastrophic" for a presidential candidate, experts told Newsweek "it's not if you are Donald Trump."
Donald Trump's tax returns have been released after a years-long battle. Read them in full.
The release comes after the Supreme Court last month dismissed Trump's last-ditch effort to prevent the public from seeing his tax returns.
2022: A year of major events
WASHINGTON — From Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Queen Elizabeth's death, it's been quite an eventful past 12 months, with major events happening at a fast pace. While it would be impossible to cover everything that happened over the last year, here are 37 important events that shaped the year 2022.
