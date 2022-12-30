Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Standing O: Principal Jessica DeFord looks out for her school
For Jessica DeFord, principal of Belle Terre Elementary School, her job has one main focus: looking out for the students, teachers and staff at Belle Terre. “This is my dream school,” she said. “I love the teachers and the students here, and the staff.”. It is easy to...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Vince Carter's Embassy of Hope Foundation held annual food basket giveaway for the holidays
Vince Carter's Embassy of Hope Foundation's "Believing in Christmas" annual food basket giveaway, in partnership with Publix Supermarkets, was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20. EOH Board members and volunteers gathered outside Mainland High School to distribute food baskets containing a gift card to purchase a turkey or meat of choice, white potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, celery, stuffing mix, canned vegetables, eggs, margarine, pumpkin pie and more to groups feeding families in need of assistance during the holidays.
Sanford, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
theapopkavoice.com
Happy New Year! AdventHealth welcomes first baby born in 2023
AdventHealth has delivered its first baby of the new year. We are happy to welcome baby boy Shabinsky Guerrier, the Central Florida hospital system’s first baby of 2023. Mom Kettia Maxi and dad Jean Guerrier from Orlando, Florida, celebrated the new year by welcoming their newborn who weighs 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Shabinsky was born at 3:04 a.m. at AdventHealth Orlando.
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns
Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
WESH
Orange County family shares hopes, wishes for 2023
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's hard to believe in a matter of hours, we'll usher in a new year. Every year about this time, WESH 2 asks people what they wish and hope for in the new year. We usually get the thoughts of a half dozen people, but...
momcollective.com
Orlando Mom Book Club: Book of the Month for January 2023
January’s Book of the Month is Darling Girl by Liz Michalski!. Holly Darling, Wendy Darling’s granddaughter (the same Wendy from the story of Peter Pan), is living life in New York City. She is running a successful skin care company with a revolutionary new product about to hit the market. Her son Jack is doing well in school and is loving lacrosse. Holly’s world is perfect… until she gets a phone call that changes everything. Her daughter, Eden, is missing. Eden has a rare condition causing her to age abnormally fast and has been in a coma for a decade after a fall from a tree. Holly immediately knows who is responsible for Eden’s disappearance, her father, Peter Pan. But Peter is not who the fairytale makes him out to be and Holly knows how truly dangerous he can be. Holly and Jack leave New York and head to London where Eden has been taken care of at their family estate in the countryside. Life gets complicated for Holly as she tries to balance the secret of Eden’s existence and the ongoing role Eden plays in Jack’s life. With no one to turn to in London, Holly enlists the help of Christopher Cooke, the ex-cop turned private detective with a hook for a hand. As the parallels between the real world and Wendy’s story about Neverland increase, Holly is running out of time to save both her children’s lives. This book is a story about grief, healing and the lengths a mother will go to in order to protect her children.
lacademie.com
17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
villages-news.com
The Villages provides information about New Year’s holiday trash collection
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community...
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
WESH
Families celebrate New Year's Eve in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — When you think of New Year's celebrations, Daytona Beach is probably not high on your radar, but up to 10,000 revelers are expected to turn up on Main Street. Main Street in Daytona Beach is normally known for its week-long celebration. On Saturday, Main Street...
citysurfingorlando.com
Out And About: A New Publix Has Opened at Town Center at O-Town West
A new Publix has opened close to Walt Disney World, at the new Town Center at O-TownWest development, and I went to check it out. It’s a beautiful store with some features I haven’t seen in my local Publix in Dr. Phillips and Regency Village. What first grabbed...
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
click orlando
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
