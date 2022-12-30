ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Standing O: Principal Jessica DeFord looks out for her school

For Jessica DeFord, principal of Belle Terre Elementary School, her job has one main focus: looking out for the students, teachers and staff at Belle Terre. “This is my dream school,” she said. “I love the teachers and the students here, and the staff.”. It is easy to...
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Vince Carter's Embassy of Hope Foundation held annual food basket giveaway for the holidays

Vince Carter's Embassy of Hope Foundation's "Believing in Christmas" annual food basket giveaway, in partnership with Publix Supermarkets, was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20. EOH Board members and volunteers gathered outside Mainland High School to distribute food baskets containing a gift card to purchase a turkey or meat of choice, white potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, celery, stuffing mix, canned vegetables, eggs, margarine, pumpkin pie and more to groups feeding families in need of assistance during the holidays.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Sanford, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The DeLand High School soccer team will have a game with Seminole High School - Sanford on January 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
DELAND, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Happy New Year! AdventHealth welcomes first baby born in 2023

AdventHealth has delivered its first baby of the new year. We are happy to welcome baby boy Shabinsky Guerrier, the Central Florida hospital system’s first baby of 2023. Mom Kettia Maxi and dad Jean Guerrier from Orlando, Florida, celebrated the new year by welcoming their newborn who weighs 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Shabinsky was born at 3:04 a.m. at AdventHealth Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns

Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
WESH

Orange County family shares hopes, wishes for 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's hard to believe in a matter of hours, we'll usher in a new year. Every year about this time, WESH 2 asks people what they wish and hope for in the new year. We usually get the thoughts of a half dozen people, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
momcollective.com

Orlando Mom Book Club: Book of the Month for January 2023

January’s Book of the Month is Darling Girl by Liz Michalski!. Holly Darling, Wendy Darling’s granddaughter (the same Wendy from the story of Peter Pan), is living life in New York City. She is running a successful skin care company with a revolutionary new product about to hit the market. Her son Jack is doing well in school and is loving lacrosse. Holly’s world is perfect… until she gets a phone call that changes everything. Her daughter, Eden, is missing. Eden has a rare condition causing her to age abnormally fast and has been in a coma for a decade after a fall from a tree. Holly immediately knows who is responsible for Eden’s disappearance, her father, Peter Pan. But Peter is not who the fairytale makes him out to be and Holly knows how truly dangerous he can be. Holly and Jack leave New York and head to London where Eden has been taken care of at their family estate in the countryside. Life gets complicated for Holly as she tries to balance the secret of Eden’s existence and the ongoing role Eden plays in Jack’s life. With no one to turn to in London, Holly enlists the help of Christopher Cooke, the ex-cop turned private detective with a hook for a hand. As the parallels between the real world and Wendy’s story about Neverland increase, Holly is running out of time to save both her children’s lives. This book is a story about grief, healing and the lengths a mother will go to in order to protect her children.
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1

The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
WESH

Families celebrate New Year's Eve in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — When you think of New Year's celebrations, Daytona Beach is probably not high on your radar, but up to 10,000 revelers are expected to turn up on Main Street. Main Street in Daytona Beach is normally known for its week-long celebration. On Saturday, Main Street...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
ORLANDO, FL

