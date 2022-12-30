Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County to hold organizational meeting, decide on easing COVID-19 safeguards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners will hold their annual organizational meeting Tuesday to approve commission bylaws and pick a new chair and vice-chair. One thing they may approve is the removal of the plexiglass panels that were installed to make public meetings possible. Administrator Kevin...
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
Victim and person of interested identified in Sturgis motel shooting
STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The victim of a fatal shooting at a motel in Sturgis has been identified by police. 32-year-old Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29 according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
Diocese of Kalamazoo’s Bishop Bradley on Pope Benedict XVI’s death
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bishop Paul J. Bradley released the following statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday, December 31. Bishop Bradley met the pope on a number of occasions, most recently in 2012, shortly before the Pope’s historic retirement in 2013. “It...
