ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Victim and person of interested identified in Sturgis motel shooting

STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The victim of a fatal shooting at a motel in Sturgis has been identified by police. 32-year-old Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29 according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
STURGIS, MI
go955.com

Diocese of Kalamazoo’s Bishop Bradley on Pope Benedict XVI’s death

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bishop Paul J. Bradley released the following statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday, December 31. Bishop Bradley met the pope on a number of occasions, most recently in 2012, shortly before the Pope’s historic retirement in 2013. “It...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy