Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Jeremy Borash Pays Tribute To Don West
Jeremy Borash reflects on his relationship with Don West. Sadly, the wrestling world recently suffered a great loss as Don West passed away following his battle with lymphoma at the age of 59. Mostly known as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling, Don West spent many years working alongside fellow broadcasters Mike Tenay and Jeremy Borash.
Tony Khan: I Would Love For Paige VanZant To Fight Again In AEW, She's Awesome
Tony Khan says he'd like to see Paige VanZant return to AEW for the right opponent. VanZant, a former UFC fighter who later signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, started appearing on AEW TV in 2021; she appeared alongside fighters from American Top Team on the September 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. VanZant then made a few appearances on AEW programming and signed with the company in March 2022. VanZant started feuding with Tay Conti and made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. There, she teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to defeat Conti, Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian. VanZant hasn't appeared on AEW TV since the pay-per-view.
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories
Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory
John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
WWE Didn't Do Live Raw On December 26 To Help Give Extended Break To Some Production Staff
There won't be a new WWE Raw on December 26 with a Best Of show airing, but talent will still be on the road working live events. Fightful had been inquiring about the status of the December 26 Raw since before the announcement, and spoke to some within the company following it. One talent indicated they hadn't been told the reason and said that they were wondering themselves as to why, before updating and noted that it was likely to give production workers some additional time off. Another WWE source confirmed this, mentioning that when WWE does live events, it requires far less people and even sometimes entire departments won't have to work those.
Rocky Romero: Everyone Had Good Intentions In Karl Anderson Working For NJPW; Thank You, WWE
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October despite Anderson being the NEVER Openweight Champion and advertised to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5. Anderson ended up missing the November 5 date for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he was booked by WWE to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.
Sami Callihan's IMPACT Contract Could Be Up Soon
A major IMPACT Wrestling contract could be expiring soon. Fightful Select has learned that former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan at least at one point had an expiring IMPACT Wrestling contract over the next few months. Callihan was also set to become a free agent at the start of 2021, but signed a two-year contract extension that kept him with IMPACT through 2022. We've followed up with IMPACT sources and Callihan himself but haven't been given any clarity about his status.
Even Hypothetically, Paul Wight Wouldn't Shit In A Bath Tub
RJ City cuts through the stereotypical bull and asks Paul Wight the real questions. Paul Wight, formerly The Big Show, was the most recent guest on was the most recent guest Hey! (EW) and RJ City maintained his journalistic professionalism by avoiding asking Paul any stereotypical questions related to his size. He did, however, in a completely professional fashion, ask the former WWE Champion if he would hypothetically ever shit in a bathtub.
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW
Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1): Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Great Muta, Jake Lee Appears
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year 2023 event on January 1 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1) - Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. - Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura &...
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks, Kenny Omega, WWE/NJPW/AEW Relationship, Wrestle Kingdom | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Rocky Romero ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on NJPW World, January 4!. 29:30 Kenny Omega -- put a pause, nobody knew timeline. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
More On WWE's Lack Of Interest In Alberto Del Rio
It's that time of year again. Several years removed from Alberto Del Rio running over Santa to start a babyface run, the annual tradition continues -- Del Rio has talked about WWE's interest in him. Except this time, there's a little more honesty, and he admitted to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that he'd not spoken with the new regime. He elaborated and said that in the past he'd spoken to John Laurinaitis about coming in.
Preliminary Viewership For 12/30 WWE SmackDown Hits Over 2.4 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers for WWE SmackDown on December 30 are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE SmackDown posted 2.441 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This tops the final viewership number for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.376 million viewers. Preliminary numbers for last Friday's episode were not listed.
Wrestlers Bid Farewell To 2022, Promotions Reflect On The Year That Was | Fight Size Update
Here's our fight size update for Saturday, December 31, 2022. - With the final day of the year upon us, many wrestlers are reflecting on the year they have had. On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Drew McIntyre said his New Year's resolution is to kick more butt. Fans can see the full video above.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers
Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Billie Starkz Reflects On AEW Dark Experience
On December 27, Billie Starkz made her AEW debut, taking on Red Velvet. The match was taped on December 17 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Along with taking on Red Velvet, Starkz taped a match against Britt Baker. Speaking to the Joshi Pod, Starkz looked back on her AEW...
