Oregon State

Sneaker Wave Dangers Today, 20-Ft Waves Later This Week on Oregon / Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – Another round of wacky waves is hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast right now – happening through Monday evening, with more coming this week. It's possible the coastlines of the Pacific Northwest will see 20-foot waves or higher later this week and cause for advisories or warnings on the beach. (Cape Disappointment, courtesy Visit Long Beach Peninsula)
What you may have missed over the weekend

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
More Montanans are considering 'green burials'

Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
Laws going into effect in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday. Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties. Alabama becomes the 25th state to...
Top environmental bills on the 2023 WA Legislative agenda

The Washington Legislature has passed some game-changing environmental bills over the past two years. The nation’s second cap-and-trade bill on industrial carbon emissions. Low-carbon fuel standards. A soft goal of 2030 for the state’s residents to wean themselves from gas-powered vehicles, followed by Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that no new gas-powered cars be sold in the state as of 2035.
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
