beachconnection.net
Sneaker Wave Dangers Today, 20-Ft Waves Later This Week on Oregon / Washington Coast
(Astoria, Oregon) – Another round of wacky waves is hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast right now – happening through Monday evening, with more coming this week. It's possible the coastlines of the Pacific Northwest will see 20-foot waves or higher later this week and cause for advisories or warnings on the beach. (Cape Disappointment, courtesy Visit Long Beach Peninsula)
MyNorthwest.com
21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana. The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The older brother was climbing a steeper...
2022 politics: A look back on the biggest stories in Oregon, Washington
After winning an Emmy and completing its first full year, Ken Boddie wrapped things up with a look back on everything that happened in politics in 2022.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
What you may have missed over the weekend
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
opb.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon’s tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon’s central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn’t lit until the following year because of a 19th-century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley Measure Prohibiting Hedge Fund Investors From Participating In The Housing Market
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley: Following Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s introduction of the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, state and local leaders in Oregon have enthusiastically responded in support of his bill. “The housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit...
yachatsnews.com
Harney County judge faces Tuesday deadline for decision on Oregon’s controversial firearms measure
A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Tuesday, Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that...
mtpr.org
More Montanans are considering 'green burials'
Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
KELOLAND TV
Laws going into effect in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday. Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties. Alabama becomes the 25th state to...
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Bowl Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
q13fox.com
Abortion access, police pursuits among hundreds of bills proposed for Washington legislative session
OLYMPIA, Wash. - State lawmakers in the House and Senate have proposed more than 200 bills for the 2023 Washington legislative session touching on a wide range of issues, from education to healthcare and more. Some bills are in response to national issues but mostly address issues within Washington. Abortion.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon considers designating six rocky shoreline areas for marine conservation and long-term management
Oregon’s beaches are enjoyed by countless tourists and locals every year, drawn by soft sand and seemingly endless vistas. Far less accessible, however, are the rocky crags and outcroppings that make up more than 40 percent of the state’s 363 miles of Pacific Ocean shoreline. Now, propelled by...
Top environmental bills on the 2023 WA Legislative agenda
The Washington Legislature has passed some game-changing environmental bills over the past two years. The nation’s second cap-and-trade bill on industrial carbon emissions. Low-carbon fuel standards. A soft goal of 2030 for the state’s residents to wean themselves from gas-powered vehicles, followed by Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that no new gas-powered cars be sold in the state as of 2035.
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities
At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
KGW
The new year means a new set of Oregon laws are in effect
Effective Jan. 1, Oregon has 16 new laws on the books. They include help for crime victims, overtime for farm workers and diversity goals for schools.
