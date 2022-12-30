Man charged in shooting after co-defendant gives up name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after one of his co-defendants implicated him during an interview, court records show.

Pharrell Grant, 19, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt retaliation of past actions.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street on Dec. 10 at about 7:10 p.m. for a shooting.

Three victims saw four men armed with guns on the south side of Pope Street and Chelsea Avenue, police said. The three began shooting at the car.

The next day, police identified three suspects as Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Cardarrious Craft. All three were arrested within a few weeks, police said.

According to court records, on Dec. 20, investigators developed Grant as a person of interest in the investigation after one of the men originally arrested implicated him in the shooting and stated that he was also at the scene in his statement to investigators.

On Dec. 29, Grant was advised of his Miranda Rights, waived them and provided investigators with a statement admitting that he fired shots during the incident.

The other suspects were charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt retaliation of past actions and three counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a felony.

