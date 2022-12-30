Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Expanding Abraham Accords, strengthening Israel’s alliances top agenda at Jerusalem summit
Conservative leaders in business, government, media and law gathered for the Fourth Jerusalem Leaders Summit in Jerusalem on Dec. 28, participating in a wide-ranging discussion on how to advance the Abraham Accords, strengthen Israel’s ties with the United States and Europe, and address growing antisemitism in western countries. Natasha...
First survey of ultra-Orthodox society post-COVID finds challenges remain
While the Covid pandemic has resulted in an increase in technology usage and training in Israel’s Haredi sector, challenges to workforce integration remain, according to a new survey on post-pandemic trends in the sector. The pandemic “led to a dramatic increase in the number of ultra-Orthodox internet users,” according...
UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on forming a government
United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on forming a government, according to a statement released Saturday night by Netanyahu’s office. Bin Zayed repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to make an official visit to Abud Dhabi, which the two leaders...
The trailblazing female Muslim Arab IDF major
She is a Muslim Arab woman. She’s an iconoclast and a pioneer. An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, she is the first Muslim Arab woman to publicly become a major in the IDF. Meet Ella...
Netanyahu planning visit to the United Arab Emirates
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United Arab Emirates as early as next week in what will be his first trip outside the country since the swearing-in of his new government. The reports surfaced after UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday called Netanyahu to congratulate...
A new book challenges progressive Jews
David Bernstein is the founder and CEO of the Maryland-based Jewish Institute for Liberal Values (JILV), as in classical liberalism and moderate politics. He has been involved with Jewish organizations throughout his life, leading several, and identifies as politically liberal. But changes in recent years inspired him to leave these organizations and create a new one.
Israel’s new foreign minister pledges to expand regional peace
Incoming Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met on Monday with employees of the ministry and its representatives at Israeli missions around the world. In his inaugural speech, he said maintaining a strong U.S.-Israel relationship remained the top priority. “As in the past, so it will be the same in the...
US News ranks Israel as 10th-most powerful country
U.S. News & World Report listed Israel as the world’s 10th-most powerful nation in the publication’s country rankings for 2022, citing the Jewish state’s military strength as well as its influential status in politics and in the global economy. The U.S. was ranked first, followed by China,...
Blinken calls new Israeli FM Eli Cohen to discuss Iran, Abraham Accords
In a conversation with new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated him on his new position and reaffirmed America’s commitment to the security of Israel and the U.S.-Israel partnership. “Blinken discussed continued U.S. efforts to advance mutual interests such as Israel’s...
Israel’s new government assumes control of ministries
Members of Israel’s new government on Sunday assumed control over their various ministries following numerous handover ceremonies in Jerusalem. The ministers were officially sworn in during a Knesset session on Thursday. Notable examples included former IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoav Gallant (Likud), who took over the Defense Ministry from...
Social media Bootcamp will help Gen-Zers show the ‘humans of Israel’
ISRAEL21c and the TalkIsrael Foundation have established an online Content Creators Bootcamp that equips Israel-based content creators aged 17 to 24 with content creation and social media skills. As part of the program launched on Dec. 21, participants will receive one-to-one coaching on creating better content, managing online audiences and...
A conversation with Ron Dermer provides a blueprint for his strategy
Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer was sworn in Thursday as strategic affairs minister. Dermer, a confidante of Prime Minister Netanyahu and known as “Bibi’s Brain,” is set to resurrect a ministry closed down by the previous government. While the vaguely-titled Strategic Affairs Ministry...
Netanyahu slams ‘disgraceful’ UN request for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria
Israel’s prime minister on Saturday described as “disgraceful” a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the legal status of Judea and Samaria. “Just like the hundreds of distorted U.N. General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the...
PA: Changes to status quo on Temple Mount would be ‘declaration of war’
The Palestinian Authority said on Monday that changes by Israel to the status quo at the Temple Mount such as permitting Jewish prayer there would be a “declaration of war with serious consequences for everyone.”. The spokesman for the P.A. presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, in a statement carried by...
Twitter shuts down, reinstates Hezbollah-affiliated Space account
Twitter shut down a Hezbollah-affiliated Space account during a live interview with Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s leader, but then reinstated it after the Al Mayadeen news outlet contacted the social media giant and “solved the issue.”. The incident reportedly took place last Thursday during Al Mayadeen‘s interview with PIJ...
Israeli PM offers condolences on death of Pope Benedict XVI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening expressed his “deep condolences to the Christian world” on the death of Pope Benedict XVI. “He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, which he movingly expressed during his historic visit to Israel in 2009,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Police mull Ben-Gvir’s request to visit the Temple Mount
High-ranking members of the Israel Police, including Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, will discuss on Monday a request by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to visit the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media reports. Ben-Gvir, who as National Security Minister is in charge of the police force, had previously...
UNGA adopts resolution calling for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling on the ICJ to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Passed by an 87-26 margin with 53 abstentions, the resolution also calls for an investigation into...
Syria: Two killed by Israeli strikes, Damascus airport shut down
Two Syrian soldiers were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Damascus International Airport overnight Sunday, according to Syrian state media. A “barrage of missiles” was launched at 2 a.m. local time, causing the shutdown of both the airport’s runways, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. Late last...
‘The need for defense does not cease’
The presence of female and male combat soldiers serving together has created a positive and balanced dynamic in military units specializing in territorial defense, a female Israel Defense Forces company commander told JNS in recent days. Capt. Osher Ben Tzur, 23, is a company commander in the Lion of the...
