wtaq.com
NE Wisconsin Rings In 2023
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Titletown is getting ready for its New Year’s Eve event. And families will be able to take pictures with ice sculptures and even a live reindeer, all leading up to two different New Year’s celebrations. “There are two ‘midnight’ countdowns. There is a...
2023 Honey Queen from Cecil
The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association is proud to announce that Kaelyn Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin was selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Honey Queen at their annual convention held in Brookfield, WI. Kaelyn is the daughter of Robert and Traci Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin. A graduate of Pulaski High School, Kaelyn is currently a junior at […]
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
WISN
New Miss Wisconsin named after previous title holder became Miss America
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Kylene Spanbauer, of Fond du Lac, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, after the previous title holder, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. Based on the rules, Stanke could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin. According to the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, Spanbauer...
1490wosh.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,722,593 N/A. Fully Vaccinated 3,606,830 (61.8%) N/A. Updated Booster...
wtaq.com
Busy New Year’s Eve In Titletown
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Relatively mild weather and a big Packers-Vikings game Sunday brought out a big crowd to the Titletown District’s New Year’s Eve event, which went from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. with many fun activities to enjoy. Some came from out of state. “We...
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
WBAY Green Bay
Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000. Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac accidental shooting
Fond du Lac (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man is in the hospital after accidently discharging a 9 millimeter handgun into his hand. The incident happened at 8:56pm on Friday on the 800 block of Security Drive. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he received treatment for...
wtaq.com
Area Troops Prepare For Deployment
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The...
94.3 Jack FM
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges
Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of top news of the week — and a wish for a very Happy New Year
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
radioplusinfo.com
1-2-22 accidental shooting-fdl
A Fond du Lac man received non life-threatening injuries when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9mm handgun. The incident happened at a residence Friday night in the 800 block of Security Drive. The 48 year old victim was treated at St. Agnes Hospital.
