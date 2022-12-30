ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Bob Penny, who had roles in ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Sweet Home, Alabama,’ dies at 87

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
y100fm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy