ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anash.org

Brooklyn’s Biggest Park Hosts Chanukah Event

Special permits were obtained this year to host a Menorah Lighting ceremony in Marine Park, Brooklyn’s biggest park. For the first time, a menorah lighting was held at Marine Park, Brooklyn’s largest park. Special permits were required to secure the park for the lighting run by Chabad of Marine Park.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy