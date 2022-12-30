Weed in New York: Products and prices at the state’s first legal dispensary, located in NYC

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Mocking ‘gun-free’ Times Square signs, Borelli introduces anti-crime bill to knock ‘ridiculous’ law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) is introducing a bill that mocks a law recently passed that designated areas of Times Square as “gun-free zones.”. “We took the bill that passed back in August that set up gun-free zones in Times Square by...
What’s open, closed in NYC for New Year’s holiday observed Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Year’s Day has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the holiday. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed in New York City. Staten Island Ferry: Holiday schedule. Staten...
Want to get fit in 2023? Here are 5 new Staten Island gyms and wellness concepts worth checking out.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve gained a few holiday pounds, or have simply just resolved to maintain a healthier existence in 2023, there are plenty of big box fitness brands in the borough offering New Year’s memberships and specials to get you in the door. But don’t forget about the boutique concepts that are also a major part of the Staten Island fitness scene. Here’s a look at five health and wellness centers that launched here this past year:
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
4 inmates with Staten Island ties and scary reputations are seeking early release in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— There are certain things a parole board in New York wants to hear in determining if an inmate is granted parole. In part, they want to know how exactly the individual reached a mindset of pursuing a life on the outside, void of criminal activity. And the logistics of how they plan to rebuild, or in some cases build, a life for themselves while tethered to a felony record, often times a lack of resources and in some cases the burden of temptation.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
See how much these 10 Grant City homes sold for in the past year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Port Richmond, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
Coming soon in 2023: New Staten Island restaurants due to open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s no shortage of restaurants on Staten Island. Rolling into the New Year, Staten Island’s estimated 500,000 residents have 1,035 licensed eateries from which to choose. And a few more are on their way. Also, at the moment, according to the State Liquor...
Staten Island’s very best of 2022: Your favorite restaurants, businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They’re the bonafide best. With the help of our readers, the Advance/SILive.com set out to find some of the borough’s favorite businesses, restaurants and more this year as part of our Best of Staten Island series. Over the course of eight months, we...
Mayor Adams deserves a vacation. But NYC residents also deserve to know where he is (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – They call New York “the city that never sleeps” for a reason. It means that life in the Big Apple goes on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It also means that we expect much from our...
‘Taking Staten Island to new heights’: Investments totaling more than $2B in resiliency, health care and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Major investments in health-care, resiliency, housing, retail expansion and other quality-of-life areas have been made on Staten Island in the last two years, with private and public companies committing more than $2 billion into various projects. The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) touted the influx...
Staten Island Bed Bath & Beyond closing: Some empty shelves, but great deals throughout the store
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond in New Springville draws closer to its final days, opportunistic shoppers have taken advantage of the sales being offered. Upon approaching the home goods storefront, shoppers will notice bold signs that draw attention to the storewide...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Contemporary cliff-side, ocean views, indoor pool, Todt Hill, $3.65M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on siborrealtors.com, this 2007 contemporary cliff-side residence embedded into Todt Hill at 186 Flagg Place is being sold for $3,650,000. This four-story modern mansion boasts approximately 8,182 square feet of luxurious living space. The listing claims the property contains five bedrooms, nine...
Times Square machete suspect, 19, charged with attempted murder; injured cops released from hospital
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Authorities have charged the alleged Manhattan machete attacker with multiple attempted murder counts after he wounded three NYPD officers on New Year’s Eve. Police confirmed the charges — two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault — on...
2022 look back at 5 of the most bizarre crimes on Staten Island this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An NYPD detective shot in the leg during a raid, two dozen huskies rescued from a home in Tompkinsville, and a random burglary at a home near the Tottenville train stop -- are just some of the more unusal incidents that took place in 2022. Here’s...
Staten Island crash yields $1M payout in appeals court after trial judge tossed case
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A lawsuit stemming from a 2013 crash on Staten Island was resolved this month with a $1.1 million payout, after a trial judge in state Supreme Court, St. George had initially tossed the case. The two-car crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2013...
New Year’s Day 2023: From grocery stores to pharmacies, what’s open and closed in NYC on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Happy New Year!. With the start of 2023 falling on a Sunday, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, in New York City.
Kia and Hyundai vehicles targeted: Social media trend triggers NYPD warnings for owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A viral social media trend targeting vehicles without anti-theft devices has prompted NYPD warnings. Videos on TikTok show thieves breaking ignition covers off Kia and Hyundia vehicles made between 2010 and 2021 before using a USB device to bypass the ignition sequence and drive away.
New Year’s Eve Times Square attack: Man injures cops with machete; officer graduated academy Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The attack happened a little after 10...
Citi Bike to increase prices; see what you’ll be paying in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citi Bike plans to increase its prices next year, according to several reports. The annual membership fee will increase from $185 to $205 beginning Jan. 29, according to Gothamist. Meanwhile, nonmembers will begin paying more starting on Jan. 5. There will be a 50-cent increase for pedal bikes, bringing the rate to $4.49 per 30-minute single-use ride.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0