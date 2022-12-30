Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
It’s going to be a warm one.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning I hope you had a great start to the New Year; warm and humid this morning with some clouds. Also some areas may experience some patchy fog. It’s only going to get warmer by 10AM temps are expected to be in the 70s .
kgns.tv
Laredo family welcomes New Year’s Baby at LMC
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family rang in the new year with a new baby girl. Mileva and Mario Alberto were the parents of the 2023 New Year’s Day Baby at Laredo Medical Center. Little Naomi was born at LMC at 10:18 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds,...
kgns.tv
CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with Customs and Border Protection say traffic at the International Bridges hit it’s peak the week after the New Year holiday. CBP says this increase is due to Paisanos making their way back into the U.S. after the Holiday Season. Wait times for Christmas...
kgns.tv
Laredo’s New Year’s Baby born at Doctors Hospital Sunday morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. The New Year’s Baby of Laredo has been announced and her name is Isabella Veronica Rodriguez. She weighs 8 pounds 20 inches and was born at 4:15 a.m. at Doctors Hospital....
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department investigating vehicle fire on Martingale
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire to burst into flames over the weekend. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 200 block of Martingale at around 3 p.m. for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2013 Chrysler 200 that had...
kgns.tv
Accident Ends with Seven Dead in Duval County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican news outlet said seven people lost their lives after an accident takes place in Duval County. According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, several vehicles were involved in an accident between Freer and George West.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As many get ready to ring in 2023, local authorities are reminding residents to celebrate the new year in a safe and responsible manner. According to the Laredo Police Department, it’s against city ordinance to light fireworks within city limits. Police say during the holiday,...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing teen who went missing on Dec. 21. Laredo Police Investigators have released pictures of a red single cab Chevy Silverado Truck that the victim Edgar Martinez, 19 was last seen getting into. The footage was taken from the...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing traffic congestion on Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported at the intersection of Saunders Street and Loop 20. Police have closed off the eastbound lane of Saunders to the traveling public. Traffic heading in that direction...
kgns.tv
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department responded to reports of a burning car shortly before 8 Friday morning in central Laredo. KGNS News obtained surveillance footage near the area that shows three people near the car before it goes up in flames at the 3100 block of Pine Street.
kgns.tv
Laredo teen injured in New Year’s Day shooting on east San Carlos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital over the weekend. The incident was reported on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. at the 100 block of East San Carlos. When Laredo Police arrived, they found a 15-year-old teen with injuries to the...
kgns.tv
Laredo mother asks for help in the search for missing son
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The search continues for a Laredo teen who was last seen on Dec. 21. The family of Edgar Martinez, 19, is pleading with the community for any piece of information that could be helpful in locating him. Over the weekend, the Laredo Police Department released images...
kgns.tv
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A trailer crashes into a train causing an explosion on the highway that leads to the Colombia Bridge. According to a story published in El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, the driver of the trailer was able to escape from the flames. It is said employees...
kgns.tv
Laredo mother accused of injuring one-year-old to appear in court on Tuesday
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The case of a woman accused of hurting her child days before he died will be heard on Tuesday. According to the Webb County docket, the case of Damaris Esquivel will be heard in the 49th District Court. Esquivel was arrested days before her one-year-old son...
kgns.tv
UISD Mourns the passing of Board Member Ricardo Molina, Sr.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A public servant passes away after serving a local school district for 26 years. Ricardo Molina was first elected to the United ISD Board in 1996. He represented District One which includes south Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. During his tenure, he helped initiate UISD’s...
kgns.tv
Man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 to appear in court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 will appear in court this Tuesday. According to the Webb County docket, the case of Leiver Otoniel De Leon-Perez will be heard in the 49th District Court. The incident happened on Mar. 20 at around 8:40...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents stumble upon a gang member trying to enter the U.S. illegally. He was found among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in south Laredo. A background check revealed Antonio Ledesma Alfaro, 40 had been previously arrested in Kansas for theft, burglary...
Comments / 0