Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO