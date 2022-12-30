ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO.Today Closes Another Year of Upbeat, Positive Stories

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1jGx_0jyegFcp00
Photo byiStock.

With the publication of this Dec. 30, 2022, issue, MONTCO.Today brings its stream of twice-daily news to a close for the year.

A statistical look back on the past 12 months shows what caught local interest, as well as what formerly significant news items have cooled in the area’s eyes.

Some performance metrics are notable: Since its first email of 2022, MONTCO.Today has published 469 issues. Given that each email contains at least five new stories, that’s no fewer than 2,300 news items.

Each of them strives to provide a viewpoint somewhat ignored by the main-stream media: a Montgomery County–centric accumulation of good people doing good deeds throughout local boroughs and neighborhoods.

A scan of the data show that, based on page views, the stories that most captivated readers in 2022 were:

  1. Mudsnail proliferation in Montgomery County waterways
  2. The county’s best Reuben sandwich
  3. A report on a state change in hourly pay for careers linked to tips
  4. Safest places to live in the county
  5. Montco’s most desirable community

Also notable are news topics that trended high in 2021 but that saw interest wane in 2022. These include the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the subject of 80 stories this year, compared with 326 in 2021.

The converse also emerges from a data analysis. Published stories on the area’s rates of inflation and recessionary economics, for example, rose from 12 items in 2021 to 35 this year. Although MONTCO.Today content is decidedly positive, its slant toward business and industry makes ongoing reports of the economic climate appropriate, good or bad.

Total page views for the year were 2.22 million, up 9.5 percent from two years ago.

Regardless of the daily wax and wane of the news cycle, it has been a pleasure to serve MONTCO.Today readers.

The editorial staff behind this e-publication looks forward to a 2023 that brims with positivity to deliver to area in-boxes, a raft of partnering organizations willing to lend their support to its business model, and an engaged and satisfied corps of loyal, twice-daily readers.

Happy 2023 to all.

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

County 2050 Plan Depends on Public as its Crystal Ball

NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County began planning during 2022 for the next 28 years of its future. Don’t be surprised, county Board of Commissioners’ Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh told an online video conference audience (below) in October. COVID and other outside forces, she explained then, “are shifting the way county residents work, learn, and live.” Its officials, she indicated, simply want to be prepared for whatever lies ahead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia

With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created

Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
morethanthecurve.com

PokeOno has closed in Conshohocken

PokeOno has closed its doors at 103 Fayette Street in Conshohocken and all of the signage has been removed from the building. It opened in what has been the home of El Limon in 2019. El Limon had moved around to the former Ted’s Pizza building which its ownership had purchased.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
WGAL

Meet the first babies of 2023

EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches

Like their counterparts across the Philadelphia region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy