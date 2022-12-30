TCI Game Day: Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla. — It is Game Day in South Florida where Clemson battles Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Tigers look to finish the season strong with an ACC Championship and top six win.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Kickoff: 8:00 PM



Television: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

2022 Record: Clemson 11-2, Tennessee 10-2

ACC Record: Clemson 8-0

Series History: Tennessee leads the series 11-6-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 27-14 on January 2, 2004

CLEMSON TO FACE TENNESSEE IN 2022 CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL

Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson (AP Poll No. 10, Coaches Poll No. 11, CFP No. 7) will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history when it faces consensus No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Clemson will be making its seventh all-time appearance in the Orange Bowl, a game in which the Tigers hold a 4-2 record. The game was the site of Clemson’s first national championship victory on New Year’s Day 1982,

when the Tigers defeated Nebraska, 22-15. Clemson has won each of its last two Orange Bowl appearances, including a 40-35 win over Ohio State to end the 2013 season and a 37-17 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Oklahoma in 2015.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney will be coaching his 200th career game at Clemson, joining Frank Howard (295) as the only coaches in school history to serve as head coach for 200 career contests. With a 161-38 career mark, Swinney will attempt to earn his 162nd victory in his 200th career game as head coach to tie Joe Paterno and Tom Osborne (162 each) for the third-most wins through 200 career games in major college football history, trailing Urban Meyer (170) and Gil Dobie (163).

Swinney’s 161 wins are already the second-most through the first 15 seasons in a career in FBS history, including his debut season in 2008 in which he was limited to only seven games after ascending to the position in an interim

capacity.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to produce its seventh 12-win season in program history, joining the 1981 (12), 2015 (14), 2016 (14), 2017 (12), 2018 (15) and 2019 (14) seasons.

– Clemson (five) attempting to join Alabama (six) as the only programs in the nation to post at least six 12-win seasons since 2015.

– Clemson’s 2022 squad attempting to match its 1981 and 2017 teams for the fifth-most wins in a season in school history.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 27-22 all-time in bowl contests. A 27th bowl win would move Clemson into ninth in FBS history. (Note: Ohio State can also earn its 27th all-time bowl victory this year.)

– Clemson attempting to win at least one bowl game in nine of its last 11 seasons. A win would make Clemson 11-4 in bowl games since 2012, including College Football Playoff National Championship Games.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 5-2 all-time in Orange Bowl play, joining wins in the 1950, 1981, 2013 and 2015 seasons.

– Clemson attempting to win its third consecutive Orange Bowl, including victories in its last two appearances in the 2013 and 2015 seasons.

SWINNEY TO COACH 200TH GAME

This year’s Orange Bowl will be the 200th game in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching career.

Among coaches who qualify for the NCAA FBS record book by virtue of five years or 50 wins as a major college head coach, 17 coaches have earned at least 150 victories in their first 200 career games as head coach. Fifteen of the 17 are College Football Hall of Famers, while the other two — Lance Leipold and Urban Meyer — are, respectively, active or not yet eligible.

With his 162nd career win in his 200th career game, Swinney would tie Joe Paterno and Tom Osborne (162 each) for the third-most wins through 200 career games in major college football history (and tie for secondmost in the modern era).

BOWL STREAKS

With a berth in the Orange Bowl this season, Clemson extended its school-record bowl streak to 18 years. Clemson’s 18-year bowl streak is the longest in the ACC and the fifth-longest in the country.

Clemson’s 18-year streak dates back to a 19-10 Champs Sports Bowl win against Colorado to close the 2005 season. At 18 years, the streak more than doubles Clemson’s previous longest streak, which covered seven seasons from 1985-91.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 42, Tennessee 21

Davis – Clemson 41, Furman 6