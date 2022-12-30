Read full article on original website
The boldest bitcoin calls for 2023 are out — and a 1,400% rally or a 70% plunge may be on the cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022: Study
Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world's sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever, according to an annual study. The report on state-owned investment vehicles by industry specialist Global SWF found that the value...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
5 tax and investment changes that could boost your finances in 2023 amid economic uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Here's a list of places imposing rules on travelers from China as Covid surges
Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travelers from China as Covid-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of "zero-Covid" rules. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. Authorities around the world are imposing...
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks in 2023
We step into the new year with a largely unchanged macroeconomic backdrop and a recession waiting for us. However, investors can maintain a healthy portfolio if they keep a longer-term view, shutting out all the noise. In that context, we kickstart 2023 with five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
Your debt-to-income ratio is crucial to getting approved for a mortgage — here's how to calculate yours
There's a lot that goes into the home buying process, especially if you're a first-time home buyer. One criteria mortgage lenders use to assess your mortgage application is the debt-to-income ratio (DTI). Your debt-to-income ratio is a comparison of how much you owe (your debt) to how much money you earn (your income). The income you make before taxes (your gross income) is used to measure this number.
Asia-Pacific markets trade lower as region kicks off 2023
Markets in the Asia-Pacific saw sharp losses to commence the first trading week for the year. pared earlier losses to trade 0.51% higher, while the. was fractionally higher as the Caixin purchasing managers' index showed further declines in factory activity on surging Covid infections. Meanwhile, the survey also showed business confidence around the 12-month outlook for output improved to the highest since February.
Britain opens nuclear fuel fund with goal of cutting its dependence on Russia
The fund, announced in July, will award grants to businesses involved in uranium conversion, a key stage in the process of creating nuclear fuel from the metal. Russia currently owns around 20% of global uranium conversion capacity. Planned additions to nuclear electricity generation capacity are seen reducing Britain's reliance on...
The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis
Europe raced to shore up its energy supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it appears to have averted a worst-case scenario this winter — largely thanks to liquified natural gas. For years, Europe was heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas. But when Russia attacked Ukraine,...
China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows
China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
Companies can ‘hire’ a virtual person for about $14k a year in China
Tech company Baidu said the number of virtual people projects it's worked on for clients has doubled since last year, with a wide price range of as little as $2,800 to a whopping $14,300 per year. Beijing city announced in August a plan to build up the municipal virtual people...
Bank of Japan may raise inflation forecasts to near 2% target, report says
The BOJ jolted markets this month by widening its 10-year yield cap range. That move was officially aimed at straightening out bond market distortions but was seen by some analysts as a prelude to an exit from ultra-loose monetary easing. Upgrades to the BOJ's inflation forecast would further fuel such...
