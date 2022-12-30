Read full article on original website
Benedict Cumberbatch's family could face legal pressure to pay reparations over historical links to Barbados slave trade, report says
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
Prince Harry Says Buckingham Palace Has Refused to Support Him and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry says he’s been forced to make his concerns about the royal family public. In a clip from his forthcoming interview on 60 Minutes, Prince Harry explained he and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out to combat the tabloids. “Every single time I’ve...
Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Swims to $86 Million Over New Year’s Holiday
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” loomed large at the box office during the New Year’s holiday, generating a towering $86.3 million over the four-day weekend. Through New Year’s Day, the blockbuster sequel has grossed $444.4 million in North America and roughly $1.4 billion globally.
Business Highlights: World markets, Tesla sales
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have begun the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. The IMF’s director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in an interview with the U.S. TV network CBS that it expects one-third of the world to fall into recession this year. Over the weekend, Chinese manufacturing data showed weakening activity as COVID-19 outbreaks once again disrupted business activity. On Wall Street, stocks closed out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008 as it fell 0.3% on Friday. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation.
