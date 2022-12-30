Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Connecticut farm asking for donated Christmas trees to feed animals
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut farm is once again encouraging residents to donate their Christmas trees to feed their animals. Hungry goats in Manchester are taking Christmas trees off your hands. “I think it’s awesome,” said Riley Gionfriddo. “It’s nice to have a good end to the Christmas season.” With the holiday season coming […]
westportjournal.com
New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach
WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
Rt. 67 reopens in Seymour, boil water advisory in effect due to water main break
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 67 reopened on Monday morning in Seymour after a water main break caused it to close on Sunday, according to the Seymour Police Department. The town learned about the break at about 12:30 p.m., according to the city. The break was in the area of Day Street and Washington Avenue. […]
DoingItLocal
Seymour Water Main Break and Route 67 Closure
2023-01-01@2:15pm–#Seymour CT–#cttraffic–: Water Main Break on Route 67 shuts down road in both directions in Seymour and leaves numerous residents without water. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 1230 hours, The Town of Seymour. was made aware of a water main break on Route 67 in...
hamlethub.com
Fireworks, sparkles, and song delight as community bids farewell to Bernard's during epic NYE celebration!
Sarah and Bernard Bouissou bid farewell to Bernard’s during an epic New Year’s Eve celebration last night - complete with fireworks! Now, that’s going out with a bang!. The 2022 holiday season was buzzing inside the award-winning French restaurant - with tables full of diners yearning for a few more hours of culinary perfection.
New Haven Independent
St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million
DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
hk-now.com
The Haddam Hummingbird Who Failed to Migrate, and Vanished
(December 31, 2022) — Visitors to the Haddam Wildlife Watchers Facebook site have been captivated by the story of the local hummingbird that never migrated. Sadly, the bird made what seems to be its final appearance on December 23, 2022 at the home of Dottie Long Rogers on Saybrook Road.
Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
NBC Connecticut
North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter
North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
iheart.com
Stratford Animal Rescue Society is FULL and Needs Your Help!
Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
Red Cross assists with 20 adults, 17 children displaced in Waterbury fire
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is assisting with 20 adults and 17 children who were displaced in a fire on High Street in Waterbury on Saturday. According to the fire department, the call came in just after 2 a.m. for a fire at 92 High St. The fire was visible on the […]
Eyewitness News
State police respond to thousands of calls for service, hundreds of crashes over New Year’s holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they responded to nearly 4,000 service calls and more than 200 crashes over the course of the New Year’s holiday weekend. Troopers released their enforcement statistics as of Monday morning. They said they responded to 3,864 calls for service, 292 speeding...
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Malabar
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Malabar!. Three...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Windsor Nursery
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a nursery and tree business in Windsor. The fire is at the Grimshaw Tree Service and Nursery, according to the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Windsor Locks is assisting Windsor to fight the fire. The nursery is located on West Street. No other information...
Fire, explosions rock landscaping company
WINDSOR — Emergency crews were actively working to stop a fire in a commercial building early Sunday night, where there were reports of multiple explosions. Mayor Donald Trinks said a large, “very active” fire was engulfing the working area of a landscaping company in town located at 125 West St.
westportjournal.com
Fox in a fix freed with a boost from human rescuers
WESTPORT — A red fox that tumbled into a deep window well at a local construction site Friday was freed with a boost from human rescuers. For the second time in less than a week the town’s animal control staff, assisted by firefighters, answered the call to help a wild animal in distress, according to Wildlife in Crisis, a Weston-based rescue organization.
