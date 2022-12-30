ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, SC

One person dead in fatal crash on Highway 17 Business and Stanley Drive in Garden City

By Caroline Williamson
 3 days ago

One person is dead after a crash occurred between an SUV and a dirt bike on the intersection of Highway 17 Business and Stanley Drive Thursday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At 12:34 p.m., a 2016 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on Highway 17 Business attempting to turn onto Stanley drive when it collided into a 2013 Suzuki dirt bike that was traveling north. The driver of the dirt bike sustained fatal injuries, and the driver of the SUV was uninjured, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Myrtle Beach, SC
