California State

These Are The Top 10 Most Stressful Airports In The U.S.

Airports can be hectic, uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating but which are the most stressful airports in the U.S.?. A recent study revealed the absolute most stressful airports in the U.S. This list highlights which airports to avoid to keep stress levels down, but mostly, it reveals how travelers feel about the flight process in general. The list proves that ‘stress’ comes in the form of rude airport staff, super busy airports, uncomfortable environments and more.
These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights by the thousands

As Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights by the thousands, slashing nearly two-thirds of its schedule, more airline executives are apologizing and offering relief to frustrated travelers. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2022.
Transportation secretary Buttigieg addresses Southwest meltdown

SAN JOSE - Federal officials on Thursday reiterated their plan to hold Southwest Airlines accountable for its "meltdown" over the Christmas holiday weekend that has affected hundreds or more flights in the Bay Area, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's office and the local airports.Hundreds or more Southwest flights in the Bay Area were canceled Wednesday alone because of the meltdown. Nearly 150 were canceled Wednesday at Mineta San Jose International Airport.Buttigieg said in a letter Thursday to Southwest CEO Robert Jordan, "I hope and expect that you will follow the law, take the steps laid out in...
