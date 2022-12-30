ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH

HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged for shooting woman on Houston METRORail

HOUSTON - The man wanted for shooting a woman on a METRORail on Wednesday has been arrested. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested by Houston police on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a woman, 27, on the METRORail at 5450 Griggs Road around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years

HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park. The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days

HOUSTON - Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston woman dead after house fire on Avenue M

HOUSTON - A woman is dead after a house fire Sunday evening in Galveston, officials say. Firefighter responded to a report of a fire around 7:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Avenue M. Officials say a woman's body was found on the first floor, toward the back of the...
GALVESTON, TX

