METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
HPD: Man hospitalized after crash involving HPD officer near Texas Medical Center
HOUSTON — A man had to be hospitalized after a three-car crash that involved a Houston police officer. It happened Sunday around 11 p.m. on Old Spanish Trail near the South Freeway. Investigators said the officer was driving on Old Spanish Trail and onto Allegheny Street when a man...
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was shot twice after returning home from work early Monday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. According to police, the teen had come home to the apartment complex after work and encountered someone in...
Man killed after exchanging gun fire with another car in west Houston
HOUSTON - One man is dead after a shooting in a west Houston parking lot. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in Bellaire in the 6500 block of Chimney Rock Road around 11:50 p.m. They found a man inside a blue Impala dead from a gunshot wound. Commander...
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Man dead in SE Houston after being hit by car with 5 kids inside, heavy fog played part
HOUSTON - A man has died in southeast Houston after being hit by a car officials say. Houston police responded to a report of an accident on I-45 and Woodridge near Park Place. When officials arrived they found a man in his 30s laying in the main lanes. He was pronounced dead by the Houston Fire Department when they arrived.
Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
Man charged for shooting woman on Houston METRORail
HOUSTON - The man wanted for shooting a woman on a METRORail on Wednesday has been arrested. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested by Houston police on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a woman, 27, on the METRORail at 5450 Griggs Road around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
Houston girl, 12, struck by stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day
HOUSTON - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day, Houston’s police chief says. According to Chief Troy Finner, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of West Belfort. He says the girl was taken to the...
HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years
HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park
WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park. The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022....
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days
HOUSTON - Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.
Celebratory gunfire almost hit 3-year-old after flying through window, lodging into wall
HOUSTON - Despite all the warnings from authorities' celebratory gunfire still went off all over the Houston area, and a 3-year-old girl almost lost her life because of it. "My aunt yelled a bullet went in the house, and everyone's like what, and she's like look," Yesenia Martinez recalled. Martinez...
Galveston woman dead after house fire on Avenue M
HOUSTON - A woman is dead after a house fire Sunday evening in Galveston, officials say. Firefighter responded to a report of a fire around 7:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Avenue M. Officials say a woman's body was found on the first floor, toward the back of the...
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
