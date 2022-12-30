Read full article on original website
Palladium's Weatherproof Boots Are Ready to Conquer Winter — and They're On Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. All the way back in the 1920s, a brand we'd come to know as Palladium began its journey manufacturing rubber aircraft tires. Then, during WWII, when the elite French Foreign Legion required footwear as tough as its soldiers, the brand shifted focus to making boots. And the rest, as they say, is history. Today, Palladium still makes boots built warrior tough, albeit much more fashionable, as well. And if you've never tried a pair, now is a great time, as a ton of the brand's best footwear is up for sale — including over 30 offerings that are either weather- or waterproof, making them perfect for winter wear.
Upgrade Your Shower Experience with These Robes — and Save $30 in the Process
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Inspired by the Japanese onsens (AKA hot springs), this brand of the same name offers both bath towels and robes that provide a simple solution to an age-old problem. You typically use a bathrobe for an extended period, hang it to dry and hope it doesn’t stink by the time laundry day comes around. Thanks to a waffle design, Onsen's offerings dry quickly, yet feel and look luxurious (so much so that they're preferred by ultra-luxe hotel chains). And right now, you can get all of the brand's robes available on Huckberry for 15 percent off (that's $30) for the new year.
The Best Speakers, Headphones & Audio Gear of CES 2023
Once again, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is proving to be a big showcase for all things audio. From fancy-new Dolby Atmos soundbars to funky-little portable speakers, gorgeous loudspeakers and incredibly expensive hi-fi components — it's all there. Below, we've rounded up the coolest new audio gear that's been...
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Roku has announced plans to launch its own line of smart TVs ranging from 24 to 75 inches, with HD and 4K options available. The new line will retail from $119 to $999, and will bundle the company’s standard voice remotes with each model – the new Premium Series will include Roku’s rechargeable Voice Remote Pro. The new Roku TVs are also designed to complement the company’s current wireless speakers and other home theater equipment.
Fellow's New Opus Coffee Grinder: Everything You Need to Know
CES is currently taking place in Las Vegas, allowing all sorts of brands to show off their latest wares. Coffee favorite Fellow took part in the Pepcom at CES event by showing off their latest product: a brand-new grinder that can handle espresso. Engadget broke the news on Thursday that...
Woman’s “Uninfluencing” Project Challenges People to Give Up their Most Hoarded Collection: Coffee Mugs
Making more room means more decorative possibilities.
