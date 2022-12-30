Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?

Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Margot Robbie Has Spoken Out After Facing Huge Backlash For That Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt And Clarified That They Established Their “Boundaries” Beforehand
“It’s a movie that really pushes boundaries in a lot of ways.”
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’
The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up Talking About Why Being Sober Is The ‘Single Greatest Thing’ She Can Do
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional while talking about her 22 years of sobriety and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
Kate Winslet explains once and for all if she and Leonardo DiCaprio could have both stayed afloat on the door at the end of 'Titanic'
"I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door," she said on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast.
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
Emily Blunt said John Krasinski had one condition before he said yes to their second date – and it involved an outfit change
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski tied the knot in 2010 after two years of dating. The couple met through mutual friends and now have two children.
