Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
From steep interest-rate cuts to oil crashing as low as $40 a barrel, here are 8 surprise scenarios that could shock markets in 2023
Bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000 in one shock scenario, according to Standard Chartered.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
NASDAQ
FOREX-U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth. As 2022 draws to a close, the dollar...
Washington Examiner
Recession threat: What’s in store for inflation and unemployment for 2023
Inflation was a big story of this past year, and while it isn’t going away anytime soon, the prospect of a recession will likely be an even bigger story in 2023. Those hoping for the economy to return to its pre-pandemic equilibrium of low unemployment and moderate price increases will have to wait as that scenario appears very unlikely. Broadly speaking, it seems as though 2023 will feature declining, but still high, inflation and a high risk of a broad-based economic downturn.
Goldman Sachs economists keep doubling down on their call that we’ll avoid a recession. Their boss disagrees
What a difference 30% makes. Goldman’s chief economist sees about a one-in-three chance of the economy shrinking, but CEO David Solomon sees it the other way.
The U.S. economy took a wild ride in 2022. Where is it headed next?
Unprecedented economic factors drove record inflation and made it nearly impossible to control in 2022. Will 2023 bring a recession? Here are the economic predictions.
The Fed Signals More Rate Hikes Are Coming — Here’s What It Means for Investors
The Federal Reserve has taken a step back from its rapid pace of interest rate increases — but investors aren't rejoicing yet. The U.S. central banking system raised interest rates by a half percentage point on Wednesday. While that would historically be called a significant hike, nowadays it's considered looser monetary policy, as the last four rate hikes were three-quarters of a percentage point. The latest move brings the federal funds rate, which the Fed has been repeatedly increasing to fight persistent inflation, to a target range of between 4.25% and 4.5%.
What to Watch: Consumers Stumble Into 2023 With Recession in the Offing
The holiday hangover seems to be just settling in. While consumers turned up for Christmas at the end of a tough year, shoppers are coming into an uncertain 2023 with uncertain spending power.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading Collections Retailers and industry experts reported a holiday season last year that started earlier and proved to be patchy. Whether it was some letup in inflation, lower gas prices or something else, the Conference Board reported an unexpected boost last month in its Consumer Confidence Index, which rose...
MySanAntonio
Israel kicks off year by hiking rates to highest since 2008
Israel raised interest rates to their highest level since 2008 and signaled they'll remain elevated for some time, leading global central banks expected to extend a monetary tightening cycle to tackle faster inflation. Adding to six increases last year, the Bank of Israel lifted its benchmark to 3.75% from 3.25%,...
Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion.
Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead.
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
US News and World Report
Darkest Days Likely Over for Euro Zone Factories, Dec PMIs Show
LONDON (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, a survey showed on Monday, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) bounced to 47.8...
Dollar subdued ahead of Fed minutes, yen at 6-mth high
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased on Tuesday as investors awaited the minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, and the yen was its strongest in six months amid speculation that the Bank of Japan might move away from its ultra-easy policy.
msn.com
Third of world in recession this year - IMF head
A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 will be "tougher" than last year as the US, EU and China see their economies slow. It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising...
104.1 WIKY
ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper. The ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July...
